Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

F-16 infrared tracking systems can help Taiwan detect Chinese stealth fighters

Military experts say latest US arms deal would boost Taiwan's air defense capabilities

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/25 11:58
Taiwan F-16V.

Taiwan F-16V. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The purchase of F-16 Infrared Search and Track systems (IRST) would greatly enhance Taiwan’s Air Force capabilities, military experts said on Thursday (Aug. 24).

F-16V fighters equipped with the IRST system can detect stealth targets up to 150 kilometers away, according to Shu Hsiao-Huang (舒孝煌), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Seeking out stealth aircraft with radar is not easy, but when they are in flight, the friction between the air and their airframe generates heat, as does their engines, he said. As a result, infrared technology can be used.

Former Air Force Deputy Commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said that given how challenging it is for Taiwan’s radar systems to detect China's stealth aircraft, the IRST systems are vital to bridge the performance gap between Taiwanese and advanced Chinese fighter jets. Chang also emphasized that in the event of a Chinese invasion involving an amphibious landing, air and sea superiority is essential.

Strengthening Taiwan's air defense has become critical, as without air superiority, Taiwan would be at a disadvantage, the former commander said. This underscores the importance of the latest U.S. arms sale, he said.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday (Aug. 23) approved the possible sale of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and equipment for approximately US$500 million (NT$ 15.91 billion).

The arms package includes Infrared Search and Track systems, integration and test support and equipment, aircraft and munitions support and support equipment, and other relevant parts and logistic support, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) press release.
Taiwan Air Force
Infrared Search and Track systems
Chinese stealth fighters
air defense

RELATED ARTICLES

US green lights US$500 million arms package to Taiwan
US green lights US$500 million arms package to Taiwan
2023/08/24 09:19
Taiwan Air Force fighter jet malfunctions during flight exercise
Taiwan Air Force fighter jet malfunctions during flight exercise
2023/08/10 14:14
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around country
2023/08/05 12:07
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese naval vessels around nation
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese naval vessels around nation
2023/07/30 12:57
Central Taiwan cancels Wan An air raid drills as typhoon strengthens
Central Taiwan cancels Wan An air raid drills as typhoon strengthens
2023/07/26 19:50