F-16 infrared tracking systems can help Taiwan detect Chinese stealth fighters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The purchase of F-16 Infrared Search and Track systems (IRST) would greatly enhance Taiwan’s Air Force capabilities, military experts said on Thursday (Aug. 24).

F-16V fighters equipped with the IRST system can detect stealth targets up to 150 kilometers away, according to Shu Hsiao-Huang (舒孝煌), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Seeking out stealth aircraft with radar is not easy, but when they are in flight, the friction between the air and their airframe generates heat, as does their engines, he said. As a result, infrared technology can be used.

Former Air Force Deputy Commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said that given how challenging it is for Taiwan’s radar systems to detect China's stealth aircraft, the IRST systems are vital to bridge the performance gap between Taiwanese and advanced Chinese fighter jets. Chang also emphasized that in the event of a Chinese invasion involving an amphibious landing, air and sea superiority is essential.

Strengthening Taiwan's air defense has become critical, as without air superiority, Taiwan would be at a disadvantage, the former commander said. This underscores the importance of the latest U.S. arms sale, he said.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday (Aug. 23) approved the possible sale of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and equipment for approximately US$500 million (NT$ 15.91 billion).

The arms package includes Infrared Search and Track systems, integration and test support and equipment, aircraft and munitions support and support equipment, and other relevant parts and logistic support, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) press release.