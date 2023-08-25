Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug 18 - Aug. 24, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/08/25 11:05
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden look at a burned car with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green as they visit areas devastated...
A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial next to the former PMC Wagner Centre i...
People line up against a border wall as they wait to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Arizon...
Traditional Indian wrestlers engage in a bout during Nag Panchami festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Every year, the wrestlers offer...
Balloons launch Sunday evening, Aug. 20, 2023, from Simard- Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston, Maine, on the last day of the Great Falls Balloon Festiva...
Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade performs at the Concha Acustica of Bello Monte in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delac...
Racers leave the starting gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Aubu...
A meerkat is weighed during London Zoo's Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The Annual Weigh In is a chance for keepers at the conse...
Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, yells with demonstrators outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public safe...
Chicago Bears wide receiver Daurice Fountain, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Rush during the secon...
Maasai participants with traditional regalia walk during a Eunoto ceremony, at Kilgoris, in Narok, Kenya's Rift Valley region, Friday Aug. 18, 2023. T...
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party members and supporters hold electronic candles during a rally to demand the withdrawal of the Japanese ...
Melissa Alvarez hugs her son Ignacio, 2, with the words "Protect My Babies" written on her arms in the House Civic Justice Committee of 1st Extraordin...
Young men lift their friend in front of a destroyed Russian 2s19 artillery vehicle set up on Khreshchatyk Street during Independence Day in central Ky...
A woman looks at her phone while watching the sun set as triple-digit heat indexes continue in the Midwest Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. ...
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike ...
Carey Mcleod, of Jamaica, loses control as he competes in the men's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thu...
Pope Francis meets a group of people from Burkina Faso, during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23...
Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Soldiers salute to the fallen during a ceremony commemorating the 65th anniversary of deadly attack by China on Kinmen island, in Kinmen, Taiwan, Wedn...
Frank the Meerkat is weighed during London Zoo's Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Children with faces painted stand around a replica of the moon at their school premises in Chennai, India, as they cheer for the successful landing of...

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden look at a burned car with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green as they visit areas devastated...

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial next to the former PMC Wagner Centre i...

People line up against a border wall as they wait to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Arizon...

Traditional Indian wrestlers engage in a bout during Nag Panchami festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Every year, the wrestlers offer...

Balloons launch Sunday evening, Aug. 20, 2023, from Simard- Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston, Maine, on the last day of the Great Falls Balloon Festiva...

Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade performs at the Concha Acustica of Bello Monte in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delac...

Racers leave the starting gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Aubu...

A meerkat is weighed during London Zoo's Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The Annual Weigh In is a chance for keepers at the conse...

Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, yells with demonstrators outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public safe...

Chicago Bears wide receiver Daurice Fountain, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Rush during the secon...

Maasai participants with traditional regalia walk during a Eunoto ceremony, at Kilgoris, in Narok, Kenya's Rift Valley region, Friday Aug. 18, 2023. T...

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party members and supporters hold electronic candles during a rally to demand the withdrawal of the Japanese ...

Melissa Alvarez hugs her son Ignacio, 2, with the words "Protect My Babies" written on her arms in the House Civic Justice Committee of 1st Extraordin...

Young men lift their friend in front of a destroyed Russian 2s19 artillery vehicle set up on Khreshchatyk Street during Independence Day in central Ky...

A woman looks at her phone while watching the sun set as triple-digit heat indexes continue in the Midwest Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. ...

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike ...

Carey Mcleod, of Jamaica, loses control as he competes in the men's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thu...

Pope Francis meets a group of people from Burkina Faso, during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23...

Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Soldiers salute to the fallen during a ceremony commemorating the 65th anniversary of deadly attack by China on Kinmen island, in Kinmen, Taiwan, Wedn...

Frank the Meerkat is weighed during London Zoo's Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Children with faces painted stand around a replica of the moon at their school premises in Chennai, India, as they cheer for the successful landing of...

Aug 18 - Aug. 24, 2023

From President Joe Biden's visit to Hawaii to traditional wrestling in India to protests in South Korea, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/