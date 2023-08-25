AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug 18 - Aug. 24, 2023

A meerkat is weighed during London Zoo's Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The Annual Weigh In is a chance for keepers at the conse... A meerkat is weighed during London Zoo's Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The Annual Weigh In is a chance for keepers at the conservation zoo to make sure the information they've recorded is up-to-date and accurate, with each measurement then added to the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), a database shared with zoos all over the world that helps zookeepers to compare important information on thousands of threatened species. (James Manning/PA via AP)