Morning exercise in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Friday morning, the temperature is rising to over 30 Celsius but Tianmu is awash with morning exercisers.

Open-air exercising has an ardent following in Taiwan, especially in the post-COVID environment. In Taipei’s Tianmu District, morning outdoor exercise “warriors” outnumber the cyclists considerably.

Exercising in the open air offers a wide range of benefits that can positively impact your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Whether you are enjoying a brisk walk in the local park, hiking a trail, or participating in outdoor sports, the benefits of open-air exercising can greatly contribute to your overall health and wellbeing.

By exercising outdoors you breathe in fresh air, well ... somewhat fresh if the exhaust emissions from morning traffic are ignored. Fresh air improves oxygen uptake and helps with better lung function. The increased oxygen intake can also enhance your energy levels and overall mood.

You are exposed to natural sunlight, in abundance in Taipei at present, leading to the production of vitamin D in your skin. Vitamin D is essential for bone health, immune function, and overall wellbeing.

Vitamin D deficiency is more common than you might think. Globally, studies suggest roughly 1 billion people are vitamin D deficient. These studies have shown that up to 42% of adults are deficient, while 50% of children aged between 1 and 5 and 70% of children aged between 6 and 11 have low vitamin D stores.

Conversely, take care of the potential damaging effects of excessive sun exposure, especially if you are of a fair complexion.

The combination of physical activity and exposure to nature can have a positive impact on your mood and mental state and has been linked to reduced stress and anxiety. Exposure to natural elements can help your body adapt to changing conditions and potentially reduce the risk of certain illnesses.

Whether you are hiking, running, cycling, or doing bodyweight exercises, you will encounter different surfaces, elevations, and challenges that can engage different muscle groups and improve your overall fitness but ease back if you suffer any injuries until you are fully recovered. Your body will tell you when it's safe to go again.

Exercising outdoors has also been shown to improve cognitive function, attention span, and creativity and can even have a calming effect on the mind, leading to improved focus and mental clarity. There is also nothing wrong with a period of quiet morning meditation as well.

It seems that many of the outdoor exercise activities in Taipei are done with friends or in group settings, providing an opportunity for social interaction. Older citizens in particular are involved in various forms of martial arts and synchronized dance routines.

Let us not forget calorie burn, especially for those of us who feel our metabolisms have taken a “holiday” of late and need to be reminded that a new wardrobe of clothing is not an option.

Meanwhile, exposure to natural light during the day, especially in the morning, can help regulate your body's internal clock, the circadian rhythm, leading to better sleep patterns and overall sleep quality. As we age, this seems sometimes to be fleeting and yet it is increasingly important.

Most outdoor exercise options, such as walking, jogging, or bodyweight exercises, require minimal or no equipment, making them cost-effective and accessible to a wide range of individuals. The internet is awash with “free” calisthenic programs, but if you choose that route, be careful to start out slowly as these workouts can be intense.

Whether it relates to the recent reopening of a refurbished University of Taipei's Department of Athletics’ synthetic track at Tianmu or just the fine morning weather, exercise adherents of all forms must have numbered in the high hundreds recently. Kudos to Taiwan for providing these facilities for its residents and to the residents for taking full advantage of them.

Remember to consider the weather conditions. In this hot weather, stay well hydrated, and take appropriate safety precautions while exercising outdoors.