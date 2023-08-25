Vice President Lai says Taiwan Strait developments are a global issue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Strait peace has become an international issue, Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said in a TV interview on Thursday (Aug. 24).

In an appearance on the TV program “Era Money,” Lai said that Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have echoed the same sentiment as the U.S. and the West, with regard to the strait. Everyone should collectively care about the peace and stability of the strait, he said.

Taiwan's status as a semiconductor powerhouse has elevated various Taiwan-related issues to a higher level of international discourse, he said.

The international community should work to maintain peace and stability in the region, Lai said. The red lines drawn by the international community should naturally be considered as Taiwan's red lines as well, he said.

Lai said this is not an issue that Taiwan can resolve alone.

With regard to cross-strait exchanges, Lai said that Taiwanese cherish peace and goodwill, hoping to befriend all nations in the world, including China. Taiwan does not want to be seen as an enemy, he said.

Lai said he hoped Taiwan and China could work together to address shared challenges like natural disasters, public health, and the common goal of enhancing the well-being of their respective peoples.

Lai also noted that China's economic progress over the past few decades is in part due to Taiwan's capital, talent, and technology. Hopefully, China can appreciate this, he said, adding that Taiwan does not seek anything in return.

The vice president pointed out that China's political intimidation and saber-rattling will lead Taiwanese businesses to move. Lai said he wished to see China change its actions to revive its economy, which would be beneficial for both Taiwan and China.

He reiterated that sovereignty is of paramount importance, and under the premise of equal standing, he is willing to engage in exchanges with China.