AP Week in Pictures: North America

A family cools off in the ocean in Kihei, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui the week before, ... A family cools off in the ocean in Kihei, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui the week before, there was tension between Hawaii's longtime residents and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds. But that tension is building in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)