AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/08/25 10:08
A family cools off in the ocean in Kihei, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui the week before, ...
A man views the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
From left, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrive for a joint news conference, Fri...
Supporters of former President Donald Trump and journalists gather in front of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Trump sur...
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike ...
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Giuliani has surrendered to authorities in Georgia to face ...
Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fist to acknowledge people in the gallery during a special session of the state legislature, Monday, Aug...
Melissa Alvarez hugs her son, Ignacio, 2, with the words "Protect My Babies" written on her arms in the House Civic Justice Committee of 1st Extraordi...
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. climb a fence with barbed wire and concertina wire, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass...
Strikers form a picket line outside Warner Bros., Discovery, and Netflix offices in New York on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA held a jo...
Washington Nationals' Jeter Downs slides across home plate to score on a double by Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses to take the lead during the fift...
Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Down...
Surfers Caspian Ryan, middle, rides his board on grass as Adrian Zimmernan pulls him with a rope and an electric bike on a soaked lawn under heavy rai...
Firefighters use a skip loader to rescue a person from an assisted living center after the street was flooded with mud Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathe...
A small frog sits in the bottom of a hanging planter as it is watered during an extended heat wave in Harahan, La., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/G...
Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the roadway, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Meteorologists said Tropi...
Paula Birmingham of South Portland, Maine, glides along on her stand up paddle board as the sun rises behind Ram Island Ledge Light, Thursday morning,...

AUGUST 17 - 24, 2023

A surfer rides through a rain soaked park in Southern California as Tropical Storm Hilary affects the area, supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of a jail in Atlanta ahead of his arrival, and runners dressed in Tyrannosaurus rex costumes run in a race in Washington state.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

