Alex Verdugo, rookie Wilyer Abreu lead Red Sox to 24 hits in 17-1 rout of Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo had four hits that included a leadoff homer and rookie Wilyer Abreu got his first major league home run among four hits as the Boston Red Sox tagged J.P. France for 10 runs in a 17-1 rout of the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Boston set a season high for runs and had 24 hits, its most since 2015.

Verdugo drove in two runs and Abreu, who made his debut Tuesday, added four RBIs.

Boston led 13-1 before catcher Martín Maldonado gave up four runs and five hits in the ninth, including Connor Wong's homer.

France (9-5) gave up 11 hits without getting out of the third. Brayan Bello (10-7) allowed one run and nine hits in seven innings.

NATIONALS 6, YANKEES 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Call hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle (1-3) in a four-run seventh inning, CJ Abrams followed with a solo shot and last-place New York (61-66) lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

A day after his first career three-homer game, Aaron Judge homered on his first pitch from Patrick Corbin (9-11).

New York has not won consecutive games since Aug. 2-3 and is 1-11-3 in its last 15 series, losing seven straight rubber games. Giancarlo Stanton had his first four-hit game since May 4, 2021.

Kyle Finnegan got four outs for his 23rd save.

RAYS 5, ROCKIES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the eighth off Matt Koch (2-2), and Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep.

Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for the Rays, who have won four straight games and six of seven.

Jason Adam (4-2) struck out five of six batters and Pete Fairbanks struck out three around a single in the ninth for his 16th save.

DODGERS 6, GUARDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits and drove in two run in the completion of a game suspended after two innings Wednesday.

Betts singled four times in the first six innings and had a two-run double in the eighth for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 18-3 in August.

Gus Varland (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first big league win as seven pitchers combined for a four-hitter. Xzavion Curry (3-2) gave up three runs in three innings.

