Amukamara signs 1-day contract to retire with New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Former first-round draft pick Prince Amukamara can retire as part of the New York Giants.

The Giants announced Thursday that they had signed Amukamara to a one-day contract so the cornerback could retire with the organization. He played five of his nine NFL seasons with the Giants and helped them win the Super Bowl after his rookie season.

Amukamara, the 19th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Nebraska, started 45 of his 55 regular-season games with the Giants.

He signed with Jacksonville in 2016. After one season with the Jaguars, he spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Amukamara finished his NFL career with 10 interceptions and 78 passes defended while starting 99 games.

Amukamara was added as a member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

