Terry Gou keeps everyone guessing on bid for Taiwan presidency

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has suggested that he would run for president as an independent candidate in 2024, but he also seems to have some doubts and conditions for his bid.

He spoke at a temple in New Taipei City on Thursday (Aug. 24) and asked the audience to support him as an independent candidate. "I am coming out to run (in the election) without a party, without a faction, everyone give me support, good?" he said in a call-and-response style. The response from those at the table was lukewarm and uncoordinated.

Gou had not explicitly mentioned his intention to run for president before this event. The video of the event showed five people sitting next to him, but two of them wore facemasks and one seemed to be asleep. Their reactions were hard to read.

The only person who responded enthusiastically was the man on his right. The woman on his left, who appeared to be part of Gou's team, looked bored and gave a delayed and quiet "good".

I was looking for any sign of surprise from them, but I saw none.

The press was surprised, though, and they questioned him after his speech outside the temple. He seemed to backtrack on his statement, at least partially.

Mainstream support

Gou has been touring around Taiwan to gauge public opinion and holding rallies under the banner of "mainstream public opinion". He has not been doing well in the polls, trailing behind other candidates by a large margin.

Last week, My-Formosa had him at 12.9%, ETtoday at 13.6%, and RW News at 8.96%. He has also been teasing a big announcement about his plans.

He said that he was conducting his own survey of public opinion and that he had found out that his supporters were not reflected in the polls. He called them "hidden voters" who did not answer political questions. He said that only when polls got answers from them could they be accurate enough.

He added that he was reaching out to these hidden voters by speaking at temples, meeting with neighborhood borough leaders, and having online conversations with the public. He also said that many people had expressed their wish for him to run and that he would make the announcement public when he had reached a certain level of support.

He also criticized Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), whose poll numbers were rising. He asked the people, "Do you want a war? If you want a war vote for Lai Ching-te." He said that he did not believe that Lai's support was increasing and suggested that "Lai supporters go register to join the army."

He also said: "When I run I will ... I will have many political stances, I got them from meeting with and listening to neighborhood borough leaders." One of the leaders present said that Gou was the future president.

Gou has been busy with his campaign-like activities in the past few days. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), he said he was setting up a Kinmen Peace Initiative Foundation with US$20 million. The foundation would include a research institute and promote international scholarship and exchanges.

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), he took out advertisements in three major newspapers, Liberty Times, United Daily News and Want Want China Times, to publish an editorial he had written for the Washington Post in July. On the same day, Storm Media reported that Gou's team had bought 800 fax machines and prepared the forms for a signature drive that is required for him to qualify as a presidential candidate.

Also yesterday, a large billboard appeared in Kaohsiung showing Gou and five Kuomintang (KMT) legislative candidates. The billboard said "mainstream public opinion alliance" and "Terry Gou is a strong supporter!"

Magical mystery tour

The billboard was a mystery. Gou's office denied any involvement, a local Gou fan group also denied responsibility, and the five KMT candidates said they did not know anything about it. They also said they supported their party's candidate, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).

Lawyers are investigating who put up the billboard. Maybe it was Gou's "hidden voters."

Gou's comments sound like a man who is trying to convince himself that running for president is a good idea. He seems to have mostly made up his mind, but still has some doubts.

There are several possible explanations for why he referred to himself as running. One might be the report about his team getting ready for the signature drive.

Another might be that it was a slip of the tongue, and that he had already decided to run but forgot to hide it from the public. The lack of surprise from his aides supports this theory.

A third might be that he was playing with the press and trying to get more attention and headlines, which he has done a lot in the past few months. A fourth might be that he was testing the water and seeing how the public would react.

Another possibility is that this is all a show to gain leverage over the Hou and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) campaigns. He might want them to offer him the premiership position or adopt his "Kinmen peace proclamation" or both in exchange for his endorsement and support.

It is possible that it was a combination of these factors. That he repeated his reference to running later in the day was probably not an accident, though.

Gou is a successful business person and knows how to deal with numbers. However, as previously discussed, the numbers are very unfavorable for all the opposition candidates, especially Gou, unless the Lai campaign collapses.

Gou is very religious, and he claimed that he started his quest for the presidency after the sea goddess Matsu appeared to him in a dream. He might think that Matsu will bring disaster to the '"warmonger" Lai's campaign and reveal his armies of "hidden voters."

It is possible that these things could happen. Election campaigns can be unpredictable, but it is a big risk to bet on it.