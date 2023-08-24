Flagship Collector Brand TAMASHII NATIONS announces its first flagship store in the USA: TAMASHII NATIONS STORE NEW YORK

Opening Friday, September 8, 2023

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 24 August 2023 - Bandai Spirits Co., Ltd. (President and Chief Executive Officer : Hiroshi Sakakibara, HQ: Tokyo Minato Ward, Japan) is proud to announceStarting with the globally popular S.H.Figuarts and CHOGOKIN series, TAMASHII NATIONS has been offering high-quality action figures and robot toys to fans around the world. April 2023 marks the fifteenth anniversary of the brand's launch in 2008, commemorated by a special world tour event delivering new products to fans all over the globe. https://tamashiiweb.com/special/tour/ The flagship TAMASHII NATIONS STORE opened in June 2022 the TAMASHII NATIONS STORE TOKYO, followed by the opening in January 2023 of the TAMASHII NATIONS STORE SHANGHAI. Now, TAMASHII NATIONS is proud to announce the opening of its third flagship store, and first in USA, TAMASHII NATIONS STORE NEW YORK. It is located in Times Square, the heart of New York City.The store will utilize large digital display monitors to showcase the latest product imagery. It will also feature human-size statues of our products which characters are popular in the USA.Including S.H.Figuarts Monkey.D.Luffy -The Raid on Onigashima- (ONE PIECE) and THE ROBOT SPIRITS ＜SIDE MS＞GUNDAM AERIAL ver. A.N.I.M.E. (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury). Roughly one hundred types of samples and products will be displayed regularly, including retail products with products prototypes as well. For the opening, prototypes of upcoming releases in the S.H.Figuarts "Dragon Ball" series and MEISHO MOVIE REALIZATON "Star Wars" and other lines will be displayed. The store will also carry limited edition itemsonly sold in "TAMASHII NATIONS STORE". ＊TAMASHII NATIONS STORE Limited Products may sold at Events and Online etc.TAMASHII NATIONS STORE NEW YORK is a place of connection and celebration for fans all over the world, offering the latest products and new experiences.The store will also carry limited edition items only sold in "TAMASHII NATIONS STORE".Information about how products will be sold will be announced at the official website ( https://tamashiiweb.com/store/new-york/ ) or official Instagram (tns_newyork).(URL valid until Oct. 25, 2023）TAMASHII NATIONS STORE NEW YORK official site： https://tamashiiweb.com/store/new-york/ TAMASHII NATIONS official site（Tamashii Web）： https://tamashiiweb.com/ BANDAI SPIRITS corporate site： https://www.bandaispirits.co.jp/ *All information accurate as of August 24, 2023. Subject to change without prior notice.*Some imagery may differ from actual products and/or locations.*Products are for ages 15 and up.Hashtag: #TAMASHIINATIONS #BandaiSpirits

Bandai Spirits Collector Brand: Tamashii Nations Overview

Established in 2008, Tamashii Nations has produced many well-known product series, such as S.H.Figuarts and Chogokin. With a rich lineup of quality figures, robots, and more, it has earned itself a worldwide following. Today, it continues to expand its global outreach. Official website (Tamashii Web): https://tamashiiweb.com/