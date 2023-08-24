Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service Market Is Likely to Experience a Massive Growth in Near Future

Can you quantify the magnitude of the Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service aftermarket?

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market exhibited a market value of USD 73.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a remarkable USD 1,363.8 million by 2030, marking a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.3%. This robust growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for biosimilars, increased application of these services in the medical industry, influx of international players into the Japanese market, and heightened strategic activities by key market players.

Driving Forces for Growth

The surge in demand for biosimilars, coupled with the expanding applications of bioanalytical testing services in the medical field, is driving the steady growth of this industry in Japan. Furthermore, the entry of international players into the Japanese market and their strategic endeavors are contributing to the industry’s advancement. The adherence to rising standards and regulatory frameworks is streamlining the testing service processes. Notably, the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) guidance Q2(R1) Validation of Analytical Procedures and the FDA Guidance on Analytical Procedures and Methods Validation for Drugs and Biologics are playing pivotal roles in shaping the regulatory landscape.

Challenges and Restraints

However, certain factors such as limited access, know-how, and software validation issues may hinder the growth of the bioanalytical testing service industry in Japan.

Key Growth Factors

Quality by Design Approach: The adoption of the Quality by Design (QbD) approach is significantly boosting the pharmaceutical market. This approach emphasizes risk management and science-based manufacturing principles, ultimately enhancing process and product understanding and ensuring product quality. QbD aligns with the principles of continuous improvement, leading to refined development strategies and ongoing adaptations that drive market growth.

Segmental Insights: Test Type, Molecule Type, Application, and End User

Test Type: Among the diverse test types, cell-based assays held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for over 20% of the market. Serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies testing is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Molecule Type: The small molecule bioanalysis segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 11.93%, attributed to its expanding applications.

Application: The oncology segment dominated the market with a share of over 50% in 2021 due to the rising incidence of cancer cases worldwide. The gastroenterology segment is predicted to surpass USD 10 million by 2028.

End User: Pharma and biotechnology companies are projected to contribute significantly, holding an opportunity of USD 50 million during 2022 to 2030.

Country Overview

Japan’s bioanalytical testing service industry is set to flourish during the forecast period, buoyed by strategic developments by companies operating in the market. The increasing focus on Quality by Design (QbD) and research activities is driving growth. For example, the application of Design of Experiments (DOE) is enabling risk mitigation and optimal process conditions, further contributing to high-quality outcomes.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Japan bioanalytical testing service market include WuXi AppTec, Medpace, Eurofins Scientific, PRA HEALTH SCIENCES (Takeda), ICON plc, and more. These key players are actively engaged in expansion strategies and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, Q2 Solutions, a subsidiary of IQVIA, expanded its capabilities at its Alba Campus in Livingston, Scotland in June 2021.

Holistic Insights and Addressing Key Queries

The comprehensive Japan bioanalytical testing service market report delves into various aspects, from market size and COVID-19 impact to emerging markets, technology trends, competitive landscape, product development, pricing analysis, and manufacturing cost analysis.

Crucial Questions Answered

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Japan bioanalytical testing service market?

How are factors like biosimilar demand, international player entry, and regulatory frameworks driving market growth?

What are the implications of segments like test type, molecule type, application, and end user on market dynamics?

How is the Japanese market influenced by the Quality by Design (QbD) approach?

What strategies and challenges are shaping the competitive landscape of the Japan bioanalytical testing service market?

