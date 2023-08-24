7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again

What is the scale of the 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome aftermarket?

The 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) market achieved a value of USD 1,068.3 million in 2021 and is predicted to escalate to USD 2,633.4 million by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 10.4% during the projected period. Around 99,948 cases of interventional radiology devices were estimated to be sold in the ASEAN region in 2021.

Understanding Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Opioid withdrawal syndrome materializes when individuals abruptly reduce or cease their prolonged or heavy consumption of opioids. Symptoms encompass anxiety, nausea, drug cravings, vomiting, diarrhea, increased heart rate, restless legs, and sweating, among others.

Market Dynamics

The market’s growth is propelled by various ongoing clinical trials, presenting potential opportunities. For example, the study titled “Randomized Control Trial of Buprenorphine vs Morphine for the Treatment of Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS)” is in phase 3 trials. The rising opioid addiction cases and increasing involvement of private and public institutions are anticipated to foster market growth. Adverse effects of opioids and stringent regulations, however, may hinder growth.

Growth Influencers

Increasing Opioid Addiction Cases: Global data from the World Health Organization reveals that opioid abuse results in approximately 0.5 million drug-related deaths, with 70% attributed to opioids and 30% to overdose.

Segmental Analysis

Therapy: The buprenorphine segment is poised to capture over 50% of the market share in 2021 due to its high demand, effectiveness at low or moderate doses, and increasing usage.

Regional Landscape

U.S.: The market is projected to experience a CAGR of 11.1% due to mounting opioid addiction rates. Increased adoption of opioids for pain management and prevalence of chronic diseases contribute to the growth in this region.

Marketed and Emerging Therapies

Marketed therapy includes Lucemyra (Lofexidine), which is a non-opioid prescription medicine for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms. Lucemyra is marketed by US Worldmeds LLC. Emerging therapies by various prominent players are also making headway in the market.

Market Report Insights

The report offers a comprehensive analysis, including impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, competitive landscape, and unmet needs.

Key Questions Addressed

Market Size and Forecast: Projected market size and growth trends.

Projected market size and growth trends. COVID-19 Impact: Evaluation of pandemic effects on the market.

Evaluation of pandemic effects on the market. Investment Opportunities: Lucrative investment segments.

Lucrative investment segments. Technology Trends and Regulations: Current technological trends and regulations.

Current technological trends and regulations. Market Share: Leading players’ market share.

Leading players’ market share. Market Entry Strategies: Effective strategies for market entry.

