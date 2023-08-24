Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Companies Profiled and New Trend Analysis Forecast to [2023-2031]

The “Global Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global epilepsy monitoring device market size was US$ 60.1 billion in 2021. The global epilepsy monitoring device market is forecast to grow to US$ 95.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices are used to monitor the brain activity of the patient’s using EEG and Video. These devices are used for patients suffering from epilepsy, which is a long-term brain condition where a person witness repeated seizures.

Factors Influencing the Market

Epilepsy monitoring device is used to diagnose brain abnormities through different devices. The Centers for disease control and prevention estimates that nearly 3.4 million Americans, including 470,000 children, suffer from epilepsy. Thus, it will increase the demand for epilepsy monitoring devices during the forecast period. The growing preference for ambulatory healthcare will also benefit the overall market.

Increasing adoption of wearables and rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, such as epilepsy, will drive the market forward. In addition to that, the launch of new wearable devices, such as the mHealth wearable SmartWatch Inspyre for the Apple Watch to track epileptic seizures, will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Diagnostic challenges associated with epilepsy monitoring devices may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing healthcare expenditure across developing countries like India and China will escalate the industry growth.

Competitors in the Market

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

LivaNova, PLC

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Empatica Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global epilepsy monitoring device market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Conventional Devices

Wearable Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Monitoring Devices

EEG Devices

Standard EEG

Video EEG

Others/Ambulatory EEG

EMG Devices

MEG Devices

Other Monitoring Devices

By End-Users Outlook

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

