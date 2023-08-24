Dental Handpieces Market [2023-2031] Pin-Point Analysis and Future Growth Strategies

The “Global Dental Handpieces Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global dental handpieces market size was US$ 1,463.0 million in 2021. The global dental handpieces market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,261.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dental handpieces enable dentists to have the balance of command and control for novel restorative and endodontic procedures. This mechanical device is also named a dental engine or dental drill, which finds its applications in removing tooth structures and maintaining clean teeth.

Large Dental Handpieces corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Dental Handpieces industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers cavities to be one of the most common chronic situations in the United States. Thus, the surge in the cases of cavities will fuel the growth of the global dental handpieces market.

The growing range of dentistry programs sponsored by various government and commercial organizations will fuel the demand for dental handpieces. Furthermore, growing dental tourism and raising awareness about the drastic effects of untreated dental problems will boost the growth of the dental handpieces market.

The growing rate of oral disorders in children is likely to upsurge the demand for efficient treatment, thereby propelling the dental handpieces market forward. On the contrary, a shortage of efficient reimbursement policies may limit the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Nakanishi Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Dentatus AB

KaVo Dental GmbH

Inovadent

A-dec, Inc.

Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dentamerica Inc.

Medidenta

Dentflex

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Dental Handpieces industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Dental Handpieces industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Dental Handpieces output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Dental Handpieces output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Dental Handpieces market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Dental Handpieces market.

Market Segmentation

The global dental handpieces market segmentation focuses on Product, Speed, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Hybrid Air-electric Handpieces

Air-driven Handpieces

Electric Handpieces

By Speed Outlook

High-speed

Low-speed

By End-Users Outlook

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

