Soft Magnetic Materials Market 2023: In-depth Research with Emerging Growth Trends, Regional Status of Top Key Players

The global soft magnetic materials market size was US$ 22.51 billion in 2021. The global soft magnetic materials market size is forecast to reach US$ 45.75 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The soft magnet is a material that can respond to applied magnetic fields either by demagnetizing or magnetizing. Material that can easily demagnetize and magnetize is known as a soft magnet. Typically, they have an intrinsic coercivity lower than 1000 Am-1 and are primarily used to enhance the flux produced by an electric current. Many industry verticals like electrical & electronics, automotive, energy & power, telecommunication, healthcare, and aviation use soft magnetic materials like cobalt, iron, nickel, electrical steel, soft ferrite, and amorphous nanocrystalline alloys. Due to their high permeability and prevent eddy current loss feature.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing use of electric motors in different regions drives the global market.

Instability in raw material costs may slow down the overall market growth.

Growing demand for motors in medical equipment and rising power distribution are boosting global industry growth.

The expansion of nano-structured soft magnetic material is likely to generate novel applications. Thus, this factor is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global soft magnetic materials market are:

Melrose Industries PLC

Daido Kogyo Co. Limited

Vacuumschmelze GmbH and Co. KG

Toshiba Materials Co., Limited

AMES, Mate Co., Limited

Hitachi Metals, Limited

GRUNDFOS A/S

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Limited

Steward Advanced Materials Incorporated

SG Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Soft Magnetic Materials industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Soft Magnetic Materials industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Soft Magnetic Materials output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Soft Magnetic Materials output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Soft Magnetic Materials market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Soft Magnetic Materials market.

Scope of the Report

The global soft magnetic materials market segmentation focuses on Material, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Cobalt

Iron

Nickel

Electric Steel

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

