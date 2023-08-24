Lateral Flow Assay Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come

How large is the aftermarket for Lateral Flow Assay products?

The global lateral flow assay market attained a value of USD 9,166.7 million in 2021 and is predicted to ascend to USD 14,128.7 million by 2030, exhibiting a steady CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period.

Understanding Lateral Flow Assay

Lateral flow assay is a paper-based platform that enables the detection and quantification of analytes in complex mixtures. This user-friendly technique delivers results within 5 to 30 minutes by placing a sample on the test device. The need for swift diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and the high prevalence of infectious diseases are poised to drive market growth. Additionally, the expanding applications of lateral flow assays contribute to market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Despite favorable factors, the market faces challenges such as inconsistent results in lateral flow assay tests and stringent government regulations.

Growth Influencers

Evolving Applications: Lateral flow assays are instrumental in point-of-care testing for COVID-19, neutralizing antibody tests for COVID-19 vaccine development, pregnancy tests, HIV tests, hepatitis B virus tests, detecting toxins in food, and identifying plant pathogens.

Segmental Analysis

Product & Services: The LFA kits segment is set to witness the fastest growth rate, primarily due to the rising demand for point-of-care testing kits. Among these, test strips are expected to hold a substantial market opportunity during the forecast period.

Indication: The infectious diseases segment is projected to hold the largest market share due to its use in quick diagnosis of these diseases. Within this segment, sexually transmitted diseases are anticipated to drive substantial market growth.

Technique: The sandwich assays segment is estimated to capture the highest market share due to their superior sensitivity and specificity. Competitive assays and multiplex detection assays segments are also expected to witness favorable growth.

End User: The diagnostics laboratories segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market value, given the high usage of lateral flow assays in this context. Hospitals and clinics are also poised for substantial opportunity.

Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies are predicted to drive substantial market value, while the e-commerce segment is set to grow due to increasing penetration of online retail.

Regional Landscape

North America: The region is expected to achieve a market value surpassing USD 4,000 million by 2027, driven by major market players and the prevalence of advanced products.

Europe: Growing adoption of technologically advanced products fuels significant growth in the European market.

Growing adoption of technologically advanced products fuels significant growth in the European market. Asia Pacific: The fastest growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period is attributed to developing nations such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Key players like Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux S.A, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are enhancing their market presence through mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches. For example, F.Hoffmann-La Roche and TIB Molbiol unveiled tests for identifying the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant.

Market Report Insights

The report comprehensively covers COVID-19 impact, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulations, competitive landscape, and unmet needs.

Key Questions Addressed

Market Size and Forecast: Projected market size and growth trends.

Projected market size and growth trends. COVID-19 Impact: Evaluation of pandemic effects on the market.

Evaluation of pandemic effects on the market. Investment Opportunities: Lucrative investment segments.

Lucrative investment segments. Technology Trends and Regulations: Current technological trends and regulations.

Current technological trends and regulations. Market Share: Leading players’ market share.

Leading players’ market share. Market Entry Strategies: Effective strategies for market entry.

