Diagnostics Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years 2023 – 2031

What’s the extent of the Diagnostics aftermarket’s reach?

The tuberculosis diagnostics market marked a value of USD 2,984.86 million in 2021, expected to ascend to USD 4,480.79 million by 2030, experiencing a growth rate of 4.7%. Factors driving this growth include the escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, particularly tuberculosis, which remains a significant health concern globally.

Asthma Diagnostics Market: Growth and Key Factors

The asthma diagnostics market achieved a value of USD 3,385.51 million in 2021, projected to reach USD 5,857.7 million by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate of 6.5%. This expansion is attributed to increasing cases of asthma, particularly in urban areas, and the demand for accurate and timely diagnostic tools.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers and Projection

The sepsis diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by the alarming increase in sepsis cases. With more than 11 million annual deaths, including children, due to sepsis, the market value reached USD 489.31 million in 2021 and is estimated to escalate at a rate of 8.4% to USD 992.81 million by 2030.

Pneumonia Diagnostics Market: Growth Trajectory

In the pneumonia diagnostics market, the value amounted to USD 460.98 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 828.57 million by 2030, with a growth rate of 6.9%. The market’s growth is driven by the rising demand for effective diagnostic tools for pneumonia, a common and potentially severe respiratory infection.

Driving Factors for Diagnostics Industry Growth

The diagnostics industry is on an extensive growth trajectory due to escalating demand for cutting-edge medical products for effective patient diagnosis. The proliferation of medical products for disease management and treatment further propels the market’s growth. However, stringent regulatory approval processes may pose as a challenge.

Growth Influencers

Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis and asthma, is a significant driver for the diagnostics market. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and an aging population contribute to the market's expansion.

The increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis and asthma, is a significant driver for the diagnostics market. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and an aging population contribute to the market’s expansion. Point-of-Care Testing Kits: The availability of point-of-care testing kits, accessible through online platforms, has driven the growth of the diagnostics market. Convenient and accessible options for diagnostics have increased adoption rates.

Segmental Insights

The market segments present distinct growth dynamics:

The nucleic acid testing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The peak flow segment is expected to exceed USD 500 million by 2023, while the allergy tests segment held the highest market share in 2021.

The CRP test segment is projected to hold an opportunity of over USD 200 million during 2022-2030.

The CRP test segment is projected to hold an opportunity of over USD 200 million during 2022-2030. Pneumonia Diagnostics: The blood test segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region holds significant opportunities in tuberculosis, asthma, sepsis, and pneumonia diagnostics markets. Increasing strategic developments, research and development investments, and an aging population contribute to the growth in adoption of diagnostic products.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the diagnostics market include Alere Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Siemens, Hologic Corporation, and more. Companies are engaged in joint ventures, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and research initiatives to gain a competitive edge.

Report Insights

The diagnostics market report offers comprehensive insights into market size, COVID-19 impact, emerging markets, technological trends, regulatory frameworks, competitive landscape, product development, and pricing analysis.

Key Questions Addressed

What is the projected growth and factors influencing the global diagnostics market?

What are the drivers and challenges for tuberculosis, asthma, sepsis, and pneumonia diagnostics markets?

How are specific market segments growing, and what are the influencing factors?

What are the competitive strategies of key players in the diagnostics industry?

How are different regions contributing to the diagnostics market growth?

