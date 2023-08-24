Neurostimulation Devices Market Is Booming So Rapidly 2031

What’s the extent of the Neurostimulation Devices aftermarket’s reach?

The global neurostimulation devices market demonstrated a market value of USD 7,622.7 million in 2021 and is forecasted to ascend to USD 17,367.0 million by 2030, boasting a notable CAGR of 9.7%. This significant growth is driven by factors such as increasing instances of neurological disorders, burgeoning clinical trials for neurostimulation devices, substantial investments by industry players, and technological advancements.

Neurostimulation Devices: Components and Significance

Neurostimulation devices encompass several essential components, including neurostimulators that generate electrical impulses, leads for delivering these pulses, and handheld devices for patient interaction. The seamless integration of these components is pivotal for effective patient well-being response to neurological disorders.

Driving Factors and Growth Influencers

Rising Neurological Diseases: The surge in neurological disorders globally, coupled with the increasing prevalence of conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, is propelling the growth of the neurostimulation devices market. The American Academy of Neurology highlights that Alzheimer’s ranks as the sixth-leading cause of death, while Parkinson’s affects around 1 million Americans annually, creating a robust demand for advanced neurostimulation solutions.

Segmental Insights: Device Types, Applications, and End Users

Device Types: The implantable device segment dominated with over 85% market share in 2021. Within this, the cochlear implant sub-segment is projected to exceed USD 2,000 million in revenue by 2026. On the external device front, the transcranial magnetic stimulation segment is expected to generate five times more revenue than the TENS segment by 2024.

Pain management is anticipated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 3,500 million during 2022-2030, while the depression segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate of over 10% during the anticipated period. End Users: Hospitals and clinics represent the largest market share of approximately 85% in 2021 due to the increasing preference for these facilities for neuro treatments and management systems.

Regional Landscape and Competitive Dynamics

North America: The region accounted for around 40% of the market share in 2021, attributed to increasing government initiatives.

The European market is poised for substantial growth due to research and development investments, leading to cutting-edge product development. Asia Pacific: Expected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 2,500 million during 2022-2030, reflecting considerable growth prospects.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Major players in the neurostimulation devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear, Medtronic PLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, among others. Companies are actively engaging in product launches, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their competitive edge.

Insightful Report Details

The comprehensive neurostimulation devices market report covers diverse aspects, including market size, COVID-19 impact, emerging markets, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, competitive landscape, product development, pricing analysis, and manufacturing cost analysis.

Key Questions Addressed

What is the projected growth and driving factors in the global neurostimulation devices market?

How are different segments – device types, applications, and end users – performing and influencing market growth?

What are the regional dynamics in the neurostimulation devices market and its competitive landscape?

What strategic moves are being undertaken by key players to create a competitive edge in the market?

How are advancements in technology shaping the future of neurostimulation devices?

What opportunities and challenges exist for entering the global neurostimulation devices market?

