Pharma and Biotech CRM Software Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years

Could you provide an estimate of the Pharma and Biotech CRM Software aftermarket’s size?

The global pharma and biotech CRM software market achieved a substantial market value of USD 4,528.4 million in 2021, and its ascent is projected to continue, reaching USD 10,830.2 million by 2027. This growth journey is expected to be underpinned by an impressive CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Driving Factors and Industry Impact

The pharmaceutical and biotechnological landscape’s remarkable expansion, marked by increased investments by various companies, is fueling the demand for CRM software. This software’s application extends across diverse subsectors, including hospitals, healthcare payer systems, public and private clinics, and research labs. The integration of artificial intelligence and healthcare IT advancements further propels the growth of this industry.

Rising Awareness and Adoption

The growing awareness about the benefits of CRM software is contributing to the market’s growth. A case in point is Veeva Systems’ announcement in February 2022 about deploying Veeva CRM in Italy and Spain. This multichannel CRM aids effective engagement with healthcare professionals, amplifying market growth. However, challenges related to implementation costs act as a restraining factor.

Influential Growth Factors

Patient Pool and Engagement Needs: The increasing prevalence of diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological ailments is driving the demand for innovative solutions, thereby boosting the demand for advanced CRM tools. Healthcare managers are focusing on patient acquisition, retention, and engagement, spurring the demand for CRM software.

Healthcare IT Expansion: The growth potential of digital health applications is attracting substantial investments in health technology (health-tech). A surge in health tech deals, such as those in the US-based health-tech companies, exemplifies the market's growth prospects and industry players' commitment to seizing the market potential.

Segmental Insights: Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry, and Technology

Deployment: The cloud-based (SaaS) deployment segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 18.2%.

Enterprise Size: Large enterprises are projected to seize an opportunity exceeding USD 3,500 million during 2021 to 2027.

Industry: Pharmaceuticals dominated with over 60% market share in 2021, underscoring the extensive utilization of CRM software in this sector.

Technology: AI CRM is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview and Competitive Landscape

Americas: The American pharma and biotech CRM software market claimed over 45% market share in 2021. The region's AI-based funding in digital health reached significant heights, indicating lucrative growth opportunities.

Asia Pacific: With nations like China and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is set to secure substantial market share. Europe is anticipated to grow steadily, driven by increased awareness.

Key Players and Competitiveness

Major players include IBM Watson, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Veeva Systems, and more. The industry’s prominent players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain their competitive edge.

Comprehensive Insights

The all-encompassing pharma and biotech CRM software market report delves into various aspects, including market size, COVID-19 impact, emerging markets, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, competitive landscape, product development, pricing analysis, and manufacturing cost analysis.

Critical Questions Addressed

How will the global pharma and biotech CRM software market grow, and what is the forecasted CAGR?

What factors contribute to the growth of CRM software in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry?

How are segments like deployment, enterprise size, industry, and technology shaping market dynamics?

What is the regional landscape and competitive scenario in the pharma and biotech CRM software market?

How are technology advancements, like AI, influencing the industry’s future?

What are the opportunities and challenges for market entry and expansion?

