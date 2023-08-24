Vital signs monitoring devices Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story

What’s the scope of the aftermarket related to Vital signs monitoring devices ?

The global vital signs monitoring devices market achieved a substantial value of USD 4,960.0 million in 2021 and is on course to ascend further, reaching USD 8,126.0 million by 2030. This growth trajectory is expected to be underpinned by a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

What is Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market ? The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market refers to the industry that produces and sells medical devices designed to measure and monitor a range of essential physiological parameters in patients. Vital signs monitoring is a fundamental aspect of patient care, as changes in these parameters can indicate the presence of health issues, help track a patient's response to treatment, and guide medical decision-making. Vital signs monitoring devices vary in complexity and form, ranging from simple devices like thermometers and blood pressure cuffs to more advanced equipment like electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, pulse oximeters, and capnographs (for measuring carbon dioxide levels during respiration).

Driving Forces and Industry Impact

The vital signs monitoring devices industry is set to flourish, driven by the escalating prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and the burgeoning innovations in this domain. Furthermore, the growing elderly population worldwide is significantly contributing to the accelerated growth rate of this market. By 2050, the geriatric population (aged 60 years and above) is projected to surpass 2 billion, as indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Innovative Devices and Cost Efficiency

The surge in novel device launches accompanied by their cost-effectiveness is fostering market growth. The consistent influx of new products presents a lucrative opportunity for market expansion, ultimately contributing to the robust growth of the vital signs monitoring devices sector.

Challenges and Market Constraints

Despite the positive growth trajectory, the market might face challenges due to the availability of alternative vital signs monitoring devices and competitive pricing models, potentially hindering growth prospects.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Chronic Disease Incidence: The prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, and cancer is driving the demand for vital signs monitoring systems. These systems enable healthcare providers to deliver timely and effective treatment, making them increasingly sought after.

Technological Advancements: The proliferation of point-of-care devices accessible to individuals across all age groups is propelling market growth. Notably, the launch of home-use brachial blood pressure monitor "A & D Plus series" by A&D Company in April 2021 exemplifies this trend.

Segmental Analysis: Parameters, Application, Form Factor, and End User

Measuring Parameters: The oxygen segment is projected to achieve the highest growth rate of 7%, while blood pressure held the largest market share of over 25% in 2021. ECG segment is expected to cross USD 1,000 million revenue by 2028.

Application: Intensive care is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 6.7%, while ambulatory centers are set to hold an opportunity exceeding USD 700 million during 2021-2030. Additionally, the transport segment is projected to exceed USD 500 million revenue by 2024.

Form Factor: Portable devices accounted for over 30% of market share in 2021, with the modular segment projected to present an opportunity exceeding USD 750 million during 2021-2030.

End User: Ambulatory centers are poised to witness the highest growth rate of 6.6%, attributed to their increased applications and usage of vital sign monitors. Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, and veterinary clinics collectively shape the market landscape.

Regional Overview

Americas: The North American region held the largest market share of over 35% due to strategic research and development initiatives by companies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit steady growth due to its increasing population, particularly in countries like China and India.

Europe: This region is projected to grow at a consistent rate, driven by heightened awareness about new launches. The Middle Eastern and African region is also anticipated to experience substantial growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as A&D Company Ltd., GE Healthcare, Philips, and more dominate the market. These players are actively investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to fortify their competitive edge.

Holistic Insights

The comprehensive vital signs monitoring devices market report encompasses various aspects, including market size, COVID-19 impact, emerging markets, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, competitive landscape, product development, pricing analysis, and manufacturing cost analysis.

