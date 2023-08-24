Healthcare Logistics Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During [2023-2031]

The “Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global healthcare logistics market size was US$ 155.2 billion in 2021. The global healthcare logistics market is forecast to grow to US$ 284.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare logistics is the process of packaging and transporting healthcare goods, such as surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other products to clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, etc.

Large Healthcare Logistics corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Healthcare Logistics industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing individual spending on healthcare is the primary factor driving the growth of the healthcare logistics market. Furthermore, other factors like the introduction of novel devices and growing competition between manufacturers will benefit the overall market.

UDI system offers a comprehensive range of benefits to players in the healthcare logistics industry, consumers, and healthcare providers. Implementation of a Unique Device Identification system (UDI) is expected to increase the growth prospects for the industry during the analysis period.

The rising global demand for medicines and medical devices is another growth driver for the global healthcare logistics market. Pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing is becoming more complicated as companies extend their product portfolios to keep up with a quickly changing market and meet client demands. This will prompt the growth of the market during the study period.

The rising frequency of chronic diseases will also upsurge the demand for contemporary healthcare products and services. Furthermore, the development of advanced technology to transport medicines with efficacy will boost the growth of the market. For instance, the United Parcel Service firm tested its drone delivery technology by transferring lab samples across multiple hospital campus buildings at Wake Med in 2020. Thus, technological advancements will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the healthcare logistics market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

AmerisourceBergen

Deutsch Post DHL

FedEx Corporation

CEVA Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson

DSV

Farmasoft

XPO Logistics

Cardinal Health

Owens & Minor

Lufthansa Cargo

Cold Chain Technologies

Medline

Oximio

Maersk

Alloga

Bollore Logistics

PHEONIX Group

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Healthcare Logistics industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Healthcare Logistics industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Healthcare Logistics output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Healthcare Logistics output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Healthcare Logistics market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Healthcare Logistics market.

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare logistics market segmentation focuses on Product, Functionality, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

By Functionality Outlook

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

By End-Users Outlook

Pharmacies

Healthcare Facilities

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

