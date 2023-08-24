Smart Grid Network Market 2023 | Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2031

The “Global Smart Grid Network Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global smart grid network market size was US$ 14.17 billion in 2021. The global smart grid network market size is forecast to reach US$ 34.81 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Smart grid networking allows for two-way communication between various components of a utility grid, allowing for better network management through interactions between network components that supply data from various phases such as generation, transmission, and distribution. Substation automation, demand response, distribution automation, supervisory control and data acquisition, energy management, real-time control, information and data exchange, asset utilization, and increased reliability and security are all possible with communication networks installed on utility grids. The smart grid network communicates with various grid components to function. These components communicate with one another via routers, gateways, and bridges, which are linked together to form a mesh network.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Smart Grid Network corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Smart Grid Network industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include rising investment and deployment of smart grid technologies such as smart meters, EV chargers, and other related smart grid infrastructure technologies.

Insufficient accessibility to electricity in rural areas and deficient government regulations initiatives for developing and modernizing the grid infrastructure may slow down the overall market growth.

Governments of developed and developing nations worldwide are increasingly seeing smart grid technology as a strategic infrastructural investment that will help them accomplish their long-term economic goals and reduce carbon emissions. As a result, this factor is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart grid network market are:

ABB Limited

Cisco Systems Incorporated

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Itron Incorporated

Osaki Electric Co. Limited

Hitachi Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Smart Grid Network industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Smart Grid Network industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Smart Grid Network output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Smart Grid Network output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Smart Grid Network market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Smart Grid Network market.

Scope of the Report

The global smart grid network market segmentation focuses on Application, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation focuses on Application

Transmission

Demand Response

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Other Technology Application Areas

Segmentation focuses on End-Users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Segmentation focuses on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

