Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reopens borders to Chinese tourists from 3rd places

Chinese nationals studying in places other than China will be allowed to visit

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/24 17:44
Taiwan sets Sept. 1 as date for reopening of borders to Chinese tourists from third places.

Taiwan sets Sept. 1 as date for reopening of borders to Chinese tourists from third places. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese tourists will be allowed to travel to Taiwan from third places again beginning Sept. 1, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday (Aug. 24).

The reopening will also cover Chinese nationals studying overseas or living in Hong Kong or Macau. As the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and adequate measures taken to limit risks, MAC said Chinese citizens living and studying in other countries could apply to travel to Taiwan, per CNA.

According to the Tourism Bureau, 93,000 Chinese from third places visited Taiwan in 2019, the year before the pandemic started to affect international travel. From Aug. 1, 2019, China banned independent travel to Taiwan for its nationals for political reasons, and has not lifted the restriction since.

On Aug. 10, Beijing announced a list of 78 countries which Chinese tour groups would be allowed to visit, but Taiwan was not mentioned. In reaction, MAC called for further measures to return to the situation before the COVID pandemic.
Taiwan-China travel
Chinese tourists
Chinese visitors
Mainland Affairs Council
MAC
cross-strait tourism
cross-strait travel
post-COVID recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan upbeat about hitting 6 million visitor mark despite China ban
Taiwan upbeat about hitting 6 million visitor mark despite China ban
2023/08/13 16:27
China approves group travel to 78 countries, Taiwan excluded
China approves group travel to 78 countries, Taiwan excluded
2023/08/10 17:09
Taipei Airport MRT adds announcements in Japanese, Korean
Taipei Airport MRT adds announcements in Japanese, Korean
2023/07/21 14:50
Taiwan rebukes Terry Gou's 'one China framework'
Taiwan rebukes Terry Gou's 'one China framework'
2023/07/19 13:09
Taiwan’s China Airlines receives 4,000 applications for 100 flight attendant jobs
Taiwan’s China Airlines receives 4,000 applications for 100 flight attendant jobs
2023/07/08 16:58