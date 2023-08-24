Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tropical Storm Saola forms southeast of Taiwan

Storm will move south before returning to point of origin early next week

  191
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/24 16:35
Tropical Storm Saola emerged near the Philippines Thursday. (Central Weather Bureau image)

Tropical Storm Saola emerged near the Philippines Thursday. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression southeast of Taiwan has turned into Saola, the ninth tropical storm of the season, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Thursday (Aug. 24).

There was still a high degree of uncertainty about its effect on Taiwan, though it could approach the country next week. The storm originated east of the Bashi Channel separating the Philippines from Taiwan.

According to the CWB, Saola will first move south to the area east of the main Philippine island of Luzon before turning back north Sunday (Aug. 27). By Tuesday (Aug. 29) afternoon, the storm will have returned to its current location, though its course after that is unclear, per CNA.

Another tropical depression had not changed into a tropical storm yet, but was moving toward Japan before turning away in a northeasterly direction. The depression, labeled TD11, is not expected to affect Taiwan.
Tropical Storm Saola
Saola
tropical storm
typhoon
Central Weather Bureau
Philippines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan predicts Tropical Storm Saola will form this weekend
Taiwan predicts Tropical Storm Saola will form this weekend
2023/08/23 16:49
Taipei MRT Wenhu Line suspended due to thunderstorm affecting signal and power system
Taipei MRT Wenhu Line suspended due to thunderstorm affecting signal and power system
2023/08/22 17:48
Extremely heavy rain advisories issued in northeast Taiwan
Extremely heavy rain advisories issued in northeast Taiwan
2023/08/20 15:47
Extremely heavy rain warnings issued for northern Taiwan
Extremely heavy rain warnings issued for northern Taiwan
2023/08/16 13:48
Philippines sees risk of conflict over Taiwan as a 'major concern'
Philippines sees risk of conflict over Taiwan as a 'major concern'
2023/08/15 20:57