Tropical Storm Saola forms southeast of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression southeast of Taiwan has turned into Saola, the ninth tropical storm of the season, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Thursday (Aug. 24).

There was still a high degree of uncertainty about its effect on Taiwan, though it could approach the country next week. The storm originated east of the Bashi Channel separating the Philippines from Taiwan.

According to the CWB, Saola will first move south to the area east of the main Philippine island of Luzon before turning back north Sunday (Aug. 27). By Tuesday (Aug. 29) afternoon, the storm will have returned to its current location, though its course after that is unclear, per CNA.

Another tropical depression had not changed into a tropical storm yet, but was moving toward Japan before turning away in a northeasterly direction. The depression, labeled TD11, is not expected to affect Taiwan.