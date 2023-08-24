Taiwan’s digital ministry slammed for splurging on overseas trips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has been accused by the opposition of spending extravagantly on overseas trips without delivering much as it approaches its anniversary.

The digital ministry has a budget of NT$21.7 billion (US$683 million) for 2023 and about NT$14.08 million was earmarked for 23 trips abroad, totaling 609 days. KMT Legislator Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) has ridiculed it as a “Ministry of Business Trips,” per UDN.

Expectations for the ministry were high when it was inaugurated on Aug. 27 2022, but some question the ability of the ministry to curb rampant online scams. In a seminar on fighting fraud in June, several prosecutors suggested there was a neglect of duty from the Ministry of Digital Affairs, Financial Supervisory Commission, and National Communications Commission to pull together and crack down on the crime.

There is also the issue of “digital sovereignty,” concerning how a country regulates and controls its digital data. In this regard, the ministry appears to be lagging, including, for example, its failure to introduce a news media bargaining code, which it has long promised, industry players say.

Pushing back against the criticism about its overseas expenditures, the ministry said it has strictly controlled relevant spending. Money has been spent on cybersecurity collaborations with countries like Israel, the U.S. and the European Union; digital services exports to Japan and Southeast Asia; and expanding its presence at international events like the World Wide Web Consortium and conferences hosted by ICANN, APNIC, FOC, and FIDO.

In addition, the third round of talks for the media and tech service providers such as Google and Meta will be held at the end of this month. Consultations with all parties are needed for carving out a path for how the industry is regulated, it said.