Ukraine updates: Prigozhin's reported death 'predictable'

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary Wagner Group, put himself on the Kremlin's hit list with his June mutiny, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has told the German mass-circulation daily Bild newspaper.

Podolyak said that if a murder plot is proven to be behind Prigozhin's reported death in a plane crash, it would be a signal from the Kremlin to the army and elites that "any disloyalty will be punished by death."

However, much speculation still surrounds the plane crash in which Prigozhin is presumed to have been killed.

The dramatic turn of events comes as the European Union's military leadership questions Ukraine's ability to recapture territory seized by Russia during its invasions.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 24:

Two Russian bombers destroyed in airfields attack

The recent attacks on Russian airfields destroyed two TU-22 bombers and damaged two more, according to Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

"Two were destroyed, two were damaged. Two can not be repaired," Budanov said in a TV interview on Wednesday night. He added that a fifth Russian aircraft could have been hit.

Budanov attributed the intelligence to people who were in direct contact with those who attacked the airfields.

Russian officials had reported drone attacks on military airfields Soltsy in the Novgorod region on Saturday and Shaykovka in the Kaluga region on Monday. They said that one airplane had been damaged in the first attack.

EU military chief doubts Ukraine's ability to restore territory

The head of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) has expressed his doubts about whether Ukraine can regain any territory lost in the war with Russia with its current capacities.

"It remains questionable whether Ukraine's full sovereignty can be restored with the resources available," Robert Brieger, told German newspaper Die Welt.

The EUMC, the EU's highest military body, is composed of the bloc's 27 member states.

Brieger further said he would be "cautious to expect a breakthrough of the Ukrainian forces through the Russian defense lines."

Seven injured in Dnipro strike: Governor

A Russian missile strike hit the central city of Dnipro in Ukraine early on Thursday morning, leaving at least seven injured, authorities say.

"Powerful explosions occurred in Dnipro in the middle of the night. The enemy hit the city with missiles," the regional governor, Sergiy Lysak, wrote on Telegram.

Lysak reported that six of the injured were taken to hospital with moderate wounds.

He said some transport infrastructure was damaged, along with a number of buildings including apartment blocks, a bank, a hotel, and an administrative building.

The report has not been independently verified.

Ukraine adviser says Prigozhin's reported death was predictable

The reported death of the head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was predictable after his revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper.

"Prigozhin signed his own death warrant the moment he stopped 200 kilometers from Moscow," Mykhailo Podolyak told the newspaper on Wednesday night.

Podolyak said that Prigozhin's uprising "really frightened" the Kremlin and led to consequences because "Putin doesn't forgive anyone for making him afraid."

Prigozhin was on a business jet that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, Wagner-linked media said. Russian aviation authorities also said Prigozhin was on the flight.

The alleged crash comes exactly two months after the Wagner chief's failed uprising against the Russian military leadership.

There has been no official statement from the Russian government on the matter.

United States President Joe Biden expressed a similar sentiment. "I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," he said.

