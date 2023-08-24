UK Medical Compression Garments Market Update Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger

Give me an idea of the scope of the UK Medical Compression Garments aftermarket.

The UK medical compression garments market demonstrated a market value of USD 150.27 million in 2021 and is poised to expand significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 238.66 million by 2030. This growth trajectory is expected to be accompanied by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, with the market volume projected to increase by 4.6% during the forecast period.

What is UK Medical Compression Garments Market ? Medical compression garments are typically made from specialized elastic materials that provide graduated compression, meaning the pressure is highest at the extremities and gradually decreases as the garment goes up the limb. This design helps improve blood circulation and lymphatic drainage by preventing blood or fluid from pooling in the affected area. The garments are available in various forms, including sleeves, stockings, socks, gloves, and other types of wearable items.

Catalysts for Growth

Rising Sports Activities: The increasing participation in sports activities has led to a surge in demand for both supportive and medical compression garments. Moreover, the prevalence of sports-related accidents and injuries has further fueled the demand for medical compression garments. Increasing Wound Incidences: The escalating number of wounds in the UK has contributed to the demand for compression garments. Notably, the annual prevalence of wounds has witnessed a substantial increase, creating a favorable environment for medical compression garment market growth.

Challenges

Skin Issues and Allergies: Concerns regarding skin reactions, allergies, and breakouts present challenges to the growth of the medical compression garment market. Fit Concerns: Post-usage fitting issues can hinder the adoption and growth of medical compression garments.

Key Growth Factors

Rise in Sports Activities: The UK’s robust engagement in sports activities has led to heightened demand for medical compression garments. With the UK being identified as the most active nation globally, the demand for such garments has surged. Technological Advancements: Advancements in compression fabrication technology have contributed to the market’s growth. Innovative products, such as the Sigvaris CompreShort Capri, have enhanced patient comfort and treatment outcomes.

Segment Insights

Product: The upper compression garments segment dominated the market with a market share of over 40% in 2021. Meanwhile, the lower compression garments segment is expected to experience the highest growth, projecting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Class 1 (14-17 mmHg) is estimated to hold an opportunity of over USD 35 million between 2022 and 2030. Application: The varicose vein segment is poised for the highest growth rate of 6.1%, driven by the rising incidence and prevalence rates of this disorder. Deep vein thrombosis is projected to exceed USD 50 million in market value by 2023.

Country Overview

The UK’s medical compression garment market is on an upward trajectory due to rising chronic wound diseases, increasing prevalence of varicose veins, and a surge in sports-related injuries. Notably, the UK records a significant number of burn injuries, necessitating the use of medical compression garments for treatment.

Competitive Landscape

Key players, including Bio Compression Systems, 3M Company, Cardinal Health, and others, are making strategic investments in product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge. The market is marked by a few key players holding more than 35% of the market share.

Market Insights

The report provides comprehensive insights into market size, COVID-19 impacts, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading players, and strategies for market entry.

Key Questions Addressed

Market Size and Forecast: Predicted market size and growth trends.

Predicted market size and growth trends. COVID-19 Impact: Assessment of pandemic effects on the market.

Assessment of pandemic effects on the market. Investment Opportunities: Promising investment segments.

Promising investment segments. Strategic Windows: Optimal market entry timing.

Optimal market entry timing. Technology Trends and Regulations: Current tech trends and regulations.

Current tech trends and regulations. Market Share: Leading players’ market share.

Leading players’ market share. Market Entry Strategies: Effective strategies for market entry.

