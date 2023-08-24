Global Plywood Market Segmentation, Forecasting and Comprehensive Study Through 2030

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the Global Plywood Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Plywood Market’ (Inclusive of a detailed Table of Contents, over 200 Tables & Figures, and graphical charts). – Encompasses Accurate Insights into the Market Situation before and after the COVID-19 Outbreak, categorized by Region.

Global Plywood Market is valued at approximately USD 75.98 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Plywood is a sheet that is made from thin layers of wood, which is highly used in multi-purpose engineered wood-based panel products. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing construction of restaurants and hotels & resorts, rising disposable income, coupled with growing industrial construction activities.

The flourishing growth of the construction industry is propelling the demand for plywood, which is augmenting the growth of the market. According to a Statista analysis, investment in the construction (including infrastructure for commercial and residential buildings( business is increasing annually; in 2017, global construction spending was recorded for USD 10.9 trillion, and by 2030 it is predicted to reach USD 12.5 trillion. Accordingly, the rising demand for furniture during construction and renovation activities is directly associated with the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing availability of products on various e-commerce platforms, as well as the rising number of initiatives by the key market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the shortage of raw materials is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Plywood Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing expenditure on renovation & remodeling, along with the geographic expansion of key players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growth of the construction sectors, availability of cheap resources, as well as increasing investment in infrastructural development in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

South Coast Lumber Co. & Affiliates

Weyerhaeuser Company

Boise Cascade Company

Greenply Industries Limited

Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Uniply Industries Ltd

JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

SUBUR TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Sveza-Les LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Thickness:

< 8mm Plywood

8mm – 18mm Plywood

> 18mm Plywood

By Grade:

MR Grade Plywood

BWR Grade Plywood

Fire Resistant Grade Plywood

BWP Grade Plywood

Structural Grade Plywood

By Application:

Structural

Non-Structural

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Our customized report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and investors, facilitating informed strategic decisions through a comprehensive exploration of vital insights. These insights encompass market size, prevailing business trends, industry framework, market share analysis, and future market projections. What sets our report apart is its meticulous consideration of specific variables.

These variables encompass the COVID-19 containment status, meticulously examined recovery trends in the end-use market, and a detailed timeline for recovery during the years 2020 and 2021. This level of granularity ensures that our report provides a nuanced understanding of market dynamics in the wake of the pandemic, enabling stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape with enhanced precision.

The report provides a detailed qualitative analysis of the COVID-19 outbreak impact, encompassing the following aspects:

Market Structure Examination: Thorough investigation into how the market’s structure has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, including shifts in supply chains, demand patterns, and overall industry dynamics.

Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges: Identification and assessment of how growth drivers, restraints, and challenges have been influenced by the pandemic, and their impact on market trends.

Emerging Product Trends and Market Opportunities: Exploration of new product trends that have emerged due to changing consumer behaviors and market dynamics, accompanied by opportunities these trends present.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Comprehensive analysis using Porter’s Five Forces model to evaluate the market’s competitive landscape, highlighting factors like bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, competitive rivalry, threat of new entrants, and threat of substitutes.

Driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, and industry trends are covered in-depth. The report’s accuracy is reinforced by an effective SWOT analysis.

Key Highlights from the Plywood Market Report:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Plywood Market Industry – In this section, the report provides an overview of the Plywood market, including its scope, key players, and market trends.

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on the Plywood Market – An analysis of the economic factors influencing the Plywood market, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 3: Market Competition among Industry Producers – This chapter delves into the competitive landscape of the Plywood market, highlighting key players, their strategies, and market share.

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue, and Value by Region – A breakdown of production, revenue, and value of the Plywood market across different regions, offering insights into regional dynamics.

Chapter 5: Supplies, Consumption, Export, and Import Analysis – Examining supply and demand factors in the Plywood market, including production, consumption, and trade data on a geographical basis.

Chapter 6: Price Trend and Product Type Analysis – Analyzing the price trends of different product types within the Plywood market and their impact on market dynamics.

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application – Exploring the Plywood market based on its applications, highlighting key areas of growth and opportunities.

Chapter 8: Pricing Analysis in the Plywood Market – An in-depth look at pricing strategies employed in the Plywood market, factors affecting pricing decisions, and their implications.

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers – Examining the supply chain dynamics, sourcing strategies, and relationships with downstream buyers in the Plywood market.

Chapter 10: Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders – Insights into the strategies and key policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders in the Plywood market.

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors – Analyzing the marketing strategies employed by key vendors in the Plywood market to promote their products and capture market share.

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Effect Factors – Exploring the factors that impact the Plywood market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and socio-economic trends.

Chapter 13: Plywood Market Forecast – This section provides a forecast for the future of the Plywood market, based on current trends and potential developments.

For a more comprehensive understanding, the report also offers chapter-by-chapter analysis and region-specific reports for North America, Europe, Asia, and more.

