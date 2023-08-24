Cow Mat Market Big Growth Predicted for Market Size in the Future

Report Ocean added a report on the “Worldwide Cow Mat Market. This report provides a professional and in-depth analysis of future market development prospects and key business patterns, along with profiles of leading market participants.

Digital technology is becoming more and more popular in agricultural value chain, which reduces information asymmetry, improves transparency and raises output to a new high. So far, agricultural technology has promoted the development of agriculture in four “times” and continues to determine the maturity of producing countries.

For example, in terms of corn production, Africa and India are still in the first stage, known as the Green Revolution, which is characterized by the use of fertilizers and pesticides. Argentina, Brazil and China are in the stage of modern agriculture, which involves a new generation of crop protection products and new farming methods, such as mechanization. The European Union and the United States have developed into the 21st century agriculture characterized by precision agriculture-for example, using advanced analytical techniques to apply nutrients and crop protection products in different proportions.

In the next few years, only the producers who master precision agriculture can be ready to use the fourth era, that is, the next generation of agricultural technology. Although it is still far away, this era will be characterized by the the proliferation of biotechnologies, gene editing (such as CRISPR), and automation, including agricultural robots that will monitor fields and harvest crops.

