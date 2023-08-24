Seed Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years 2023 – 2031

Report Ocean added a report on the “Worldwide Seed Market. This report provides a professional and in-depth analysis of future market development prospects and key business patterns, along with profiles of leading market participants.

What is seed market?

The seed market refers to the economic ecosystem centered around the production, distribution, and trade of agricultural seeds, encompassing a diverse range of plant varieties from fruits and vegetables to grains and flowers. It plays a pivotal role in global food production and security, as the quality and attributes of seeds significantly impact crop yields, traits, and resilience. This market involves stakeholders such as seed producers, farmers, researchers, and regulators, and it’s shaped by factors like genetic modification, hybridization, intellectual property, and environmental sustainability, contributing to the advancement of agricultural practices and addressing food-related challenges.

Global Seed Market Overview:

This comprehensive report provides insights into the global seed market, examining historical market revenue data from 2018 to 2022, estimating trends for 2023, and projecting Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) trends up to 2029. The research delves into key player analysis, regional consumption, and upcoming market potential for seeds. It segments the market into various sub-segments, with a focus on regions and countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Middle East, Africa, and other countries.

Market Share and Competitive Landscape:

The report centers on market share and industry ranking of major players, utilizing data spanning from 2018 to 2023. It identifies prominent stakeholders in the global market, analyzing their competitive positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues. This analysis empowers stakeholders to comprehend the competitive landscape and refine their market strategies.

Segment Analysis and Market Size Evaluation:

Segment data analysis encompasses Type and Application categories from 2018 to 2029. It evaluates and projects market size for seed sales, forecasting growth trends, technological advancements, applications, and end-user industries.

Digital Technology Revolutionizing Agriculture:

The agricultural value chain is undergoing a digital transformation, reducing information asymmetry, enhancing transparency, and elevating output. This evolution has driven agricultural development through four stages, determining the maturity of producing countries. For instance, Africa and India are in the Green Revolution stage, utilizing fertilizers and pesticides. Argentina, Brazil, and China have reached modern agriculture with new crop protection products and farming methods. The European Union and the United States have embraced precision agriculture, deploying advanced analytics for customized nutrient and crop protection applications. The report anticipates the fourth era of agricultural technology, characterized by biotechnologies, gene editing (e.g., CRISPR), and automation like agricultural robots for monitoring and harvesting. Producers mastering precision agriculture are poised to lead this next era.

Player list

Bayer

Corteva Agriscience

Syngenta Group

BASF

Limagrain

KWS Seeds

DLF Seeds

Sakata Seeds

Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture

Rijk Zwaan

TAKII SEED

Florimond Desprez

Bejo Seeds

The Royal Barenbrug Group

Enza Zaden

RAGT Semences

Advanta Seeds

Kenfeng Seed

EURALIS Group

InVivo Group

Regional facets of the worldwide market are provided in the various sections on regional segmentation. The administrative structure that will undoubtedly have an impact on the entire industry is depicted in this section. It draws attention to the political climate in the market and forecasts how it will affect markets around the world.

Based on the research, this part offers information on how each local market is used. Usage evaluated the viability of the product’s country, use, and category.

Segmentation Overview

Highlights-Regions

The Seed market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions as follows:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

South America

Middle East & Africa

Types list

Corn

Rice

Wheat

Soybean

Potato

Potato

Other

Farm

Retail