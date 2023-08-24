Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemical Market Update: 3 Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

What’s the breadth of the Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemical aftermarket?

The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemical market demonstrated a market value of USD 9,430.3 million in 2021, poised to surge to USD 17,883.8 million by 2030. The projected growth manifests a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.64% over the forecast period. The market volume, estimated at around 3,174.3 MT in 2021, is forecasted to maintain a CAGR of 7.22% during the same period.

Function and Application Overview

Antimicrobials and disinfectants play a pivotal role in reducing pathogens like bacteria and molds. Disinfectants, part of the antimicrobial realm, eliminate bacteria from various surfaces. Chemical or biological methods are employed in these substances to halt or eradicate dangerous organisms. These compounds find applications across industries such as paint and coatings, food and beverage processing, and medical and healthcare.

Market Drivers

Industrial Demand: Increasing demand for disinfectants in industries like construction and paints & coatings fuels market growth. Health Awareness: Rising awareness about infectious diseases drives the market as consumers seek protection. Technological Advancements: The emergence of new technologies, such as UV radiation, impacts market dynamics.

Market Challenges

The adoption of new technologies, like UV radiations, diverts focus and may impede the market’s growth potential.

Growth Factors

The demand for antimicrobial & disinfectant chemicals in water & wastewater treatment and food processing industries is poised to fuel profitable growth opportunities.

Key Growth Influencers

Stringent Regulations: The rise in campaigns promoting hygiene habits coupled with increasing literacy rates contributes to the demand for antibacterial & disinfectant chemicals.

The rise in campaigns promoting hygiene habits coupled with increasing literacy rates contributes to the demand for antibacterial & disinfectant chemicals. Infectious Disease Awareness: Growing consumer awareness about contagious diseases drives the demand for antimicrobial & disinfection chemicals.

Segmental Insights

Function: The disinfectants & sanitizers segment is expected to hold a significant opportunity, surpassing USD 4,700 million from 2022 to 2030.

Product Type: The phenolics segment is projected to grow rapidly, achieving a CAGR of 8.3%. Organosulfur holds over 30% market share in 2021.

End User: The paint and coatings segment is expected to cross USD 5,000 million by 2027 in terms of revenue.

The paint and coatings segment is expected to cross USD 5,000 million by 2027 in terms of revenue. Sales Channel: B2B sales held more than 67% of the market share in 2021.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: Dominates the market with a market share of over 45% in 2021, generating USD 4,275.2 million revenue. The region is projected to grow at a rate of more than 8.11% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players, including Pilot Chemical, Lonza Group, and Ecolab Incorporated, are driving growth through innovation, product launches, and strategic expansions.

Market Report Insights

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market size, COVID-19 impact, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulations, leading player market share, and effective entry strategies.

Key Questions Addressed

Market Size and Forecast: Predicted market size and growth trends.

Predicted market size and growth trends. COVID-19 Impact: Assessment of pandemic effects on the market.

Assessment of pandemic effects on the market. Investment Opportunities: Promising investment segments.

Promising investment segments. Strategic Windows: Optimal market entry timing.

Optimal market entry timing. Technology Trends and Regulations: Current tech trends and regulations.

Current tech trends and regulations. Market Share: Leading players’ market share.

Leading players’ market share. Market Entry Strategies: Effective strategies for market entry.

