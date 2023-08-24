Viscosupplementation Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2031

Provide an overview of the Viscosupplementation aftermarket’s size.

The global viscosupplementation market exhibited a market value of USD 4,041 million in 2021 and is anticipated to escalate to USD 8,958.9 million by 2030. A robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% is projected for the forecast period.

What is Viscosupplementation Market ? Viscosupplementation refers to a medical procedure in which a gel-like substance, often containing hyaluronic acid, is injected into a joint, typically a knee, to provide lubrication and cushioning. This procedure is primarily used as a treatment for osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease that involves the breakdown of cartilage and leads to pain, stiffness, and reduced joint function. Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS349 The viscosupplementation market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of these hyaluronic acid-based products used for the procedure. The goal of viscosupplementation is to alleviate pain, improve joint mobility, and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals suffering from osteoarthritis.

Drivers of Growth

Non-Surgical Solutions for Osteoarthritis: The demand for non-surgical treatments for osteoarthritis is driving market growth.

Sedentary Lifestyle Impact: The prevalence of diseases linked to sedentary lifestyles contributes to market expansion.

Advancements in Hyaluronic Acid Therapies: Improved hyaluronic acid-based therapies are fostering market growth.

Efficiency in Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment: Clinically proven viscosupplements are efficacious in treating knee osteoarthritis.

Key Growth Influencers

Geriatric Population: The rising geriatric population is fueling market growth, as osteoarthritis prevalence increases with age.

Combination Therapy Benefits: Gel injections combined with knee bracing offer benefits for moderate-grade knee arthritis patients.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth: Growing healthcare infrastructure supports treatment demand.

Segmental Insights

Product Type: The three injection segment led with over 40% market share in 2020.

The three injection segment led with over 40% market share in 2020. End User: Hospitals held the largest market share (79.8%) during the forecast period, while ASCs are projected to grow steadily.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: Held over 50% market share in 2020, with a revenue of USD 1,440.9 million. It’s expected to register the fastest CAGR (4.8%) during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players include Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Seikagaku Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet, among others. These players invest in joint ventures, product launches, mergers, and expansions.

Market Report Insights

The report provides comprehensive analysis, COVID-19 impact, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulations, player market share, and entry strategies.

Key Questions Addressed

Market Size and Forecast: Predicted market size and growth trends.

COVID-19 Impact: Assessment of pandemic effects on the market.

Investment Opportunities: Promising investment segments.

Strategic Windows: Optimal market entry timing.

Technology Trends and Regulations: Current tech trends and regulations.

Market Share: Leading players' market share.

Market Entry Strategies: Effective strategies for market entry.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

