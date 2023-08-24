Alexa
Taiwan's 2024 defense budget reaches new high

DPP says high defense budget demonstrates Taiwan's commitment to defense

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/24 15:30
Taiwan military forces conduct anti-landing drills during the annual Han Kuang military exercises near New Taipei City in Taiwan on Wednesday, July 27... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's high defense budget for 2024 proves it is serious about its national defense, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said in a press conference on Thursday (Aug. 24).

DPP caucus secretary-general Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said that a responsible government can not simply mention reduced cross-strait tensions and goodwill, but it must demonstrate a commitment to defense through practical actions and budget allocation. Chuang also compared Taiwan’s defense budget to other countries.

Taiwan's defense budget as a percentage of GDP for Poland is 4%, while Lithuania's is 2.52%, Chuang said. South Korea’s budget is expected to increase to 4% within 10 years from the current 2.7%, he added.

The Cabinet on Thursday approved an overall defense budget of NT$606.8 billion (US$19.1 billion), accounting for 2.5% of the nation’s GDP—an all-time high, CNA reported. The budget will be reviewed and voted on by the Legislative Yuan.
