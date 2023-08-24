Taiwan’s KMT presidential candidate plans 8-day US visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) will visit the United States Sept. 14-22 for meetings with members of Congress and academics.

The trip will also include talks with American Institute in Taiwan Chair (AIT) Laura Rosenberger , a speech at a think tank, and appearances at events hosted by Taiwanese living in the U.S., reports said Thursday (Aug. 24).

Hou will start his journey in New York before moving on to Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, per CNA. His office said he hoped to explain to a U.S. audience how he planned to improve bilateral relations.

According to recent opinion polls, Hou has been slipping further behind frontrunner Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). In addition, Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) is still believed to be preparing a presidential bid of his own, attracting support from local KMT politicians.

Lai made two stopovers in the U.S. on his way to and from the inauguration of President Santiago Pena of Paraguay earlier this month, while Ko conducted a 21-day tour of the U.S. in April. Gou’s most recent visit dated back to early August.