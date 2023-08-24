BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in near Future

What is the scale of the BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine aftermarket?

The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market witnessed a market value of USD 61.31 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 91.10 million by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The market volume, measured at 535.7 million units in 2021, is expected to grow at a rate of 3.3% over the forecast period.

What is BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market ? The BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) tuberculosis vaccine is a vaccine used to protect against tuberculosis (TB), which is a bacterial infection primarily affecting the lungs. BCG is derived from a strain of the bacteria Mycobacterium bovis that has been weakened to reduce its virulence while still stimulating an immune response. The BCG vaccine has been in use for many decades and is primarily administered to infants and children in countries where TB is prevalent. It is not widely used in countries with low TB incidence, like the United States, due to the lower risk of exposure and varying effectiveness of the vaccine.

Drivers of Growth

High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Tuberculosis Worldwide: The increasing prevalence and incidence of tuberculosis globally have fueled the demand for BCG TB vaccines. Notably, 30 high-burden countries contribute to 86% of global incidence cases, with countries like India and China having significant rates. Population Growth: The surge in global population directly contributes to the growing demand for BCG tuberculosis vaccines. The United Nations predicts a population increase of 2 billion people within the next 30 years, leading to increased demand for vaccines.

Factors Affecting Growth

Supply Chain Logistics: Challenges in supply chain logistics, including raw material procurement and distribution, partially hinder the growth rate of the BCG tuberculosis vaccine industry. Pandemic Disruptions: The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including treatment and diagnosis disruptions, have led to a significant increase in TB-related deaths in 2020. TB remains the second leading cause of death from a single infectious agent after COVID-19. Concerns About Vaccine Side Effects: Worries regarding potential side effects of the BCG vaccine have impacted its acceptance and preference among the population.

Growth Influencers

Segmentation

Product Type

Immune BCG: This segment accounted for over 80% of the market share in 2021.

This segment accounted for over 80% of the market share in 2021. Therapy BCG

Application

Hospitals: The hospitals segment is expected to create an opportunity of over USD 20 million between 2022 and 2030.

The hospitals segment is expected to create an opportunity of over USD 20 million between 2022 and 2030. Clinics

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific: This region dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over 60% of the market share, driven by research-focused countries like Japan, Australia, and India.

This region dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over 60% of the market share, driven by research-focused countries like Japan, Australia, and India. Europe: Anticipated to grow substantially due to rising awareness.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include China Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Japan BCG Laboratory, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, GSBPL, Statens Serum Institute, AJ Vaccines, among others. The top five players collectively hold about 70% market share. These companies are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain their market presence.

Market Insights

The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market report provides insights into market penetration, development in emerging markets, diversification into untapped geographies, competitive landscape assessment, product development, innovation, pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, and more.

Key Questions Addressed

Market Size and Forecast: Predicted market size and growth trajectory.

Predicted market size and growth trajectory. COVID-19 Impact: How the pandemic affected the market.

How the pandemic affected the market. Investment Opportunities: Promising products/segments/applications/areas.

Promising products/segments/applications/areas. Strategic Window: Optimal timing for market entry.

Optimal timing for market entry. Technology Trends and Regulations: Current tech trends and regulatory frameworks.

Current tech trends and regulatory frameworks. Market Share: Leading players’ market shares.

Leading players’ market shares. Market Entry Strategies: Favorable modes and strategic moves for entering the market.

