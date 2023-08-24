COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market May See Potential Upside in Years to Come

What size does the COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices aftermarket encompass?

The global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market achieved a value of USD 6,696.41 million in 2021 and is predicted to escalate to USD 13,971.38 million by 2030, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.45%. The market volume is anticipated to comprise 88.45 million units in 2021, with a growth rate of 6.18% during the forecasted period.

What is COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market ? The COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that deals with the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical devices used for diagnosing and monitoring chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. COPD and asthma are both chronic respiratory conditions that affect the airways and make it difficult for individuals to breathe properly. These conditions require ongoing monitoring and management to ensure that patients receive appropriate treatment and interventions.

Driving Factors

Burden of Diseases and Pandemic Impact: The escalating burden of COPD and asthma, combined with the effects of the pandemic, has significantly elevated the demand for diagnostic and monitoring devices for these conditions. Environmental Pollution Exposure: The increasing exposure to environmental pollution has contributed to the heightened demand for asthma and COPD monitoring and diagnostic devices. Portability and Technological Advancements: The convenience of portable drug delivery devices and continuous technological advancements in this sector have positively influenced market growth.

Challenges and Restraints

Strict Regulatory Framework: Stringent regulatory standards pose challenges to the industry’s growth. High Device Costs: The relatively high cost of devices impedes the adoption rate of COPD and asthma monitoring and diagnostic devices. Product Recalls: Instances of product recalls, such as Philips’ recall due to contamination concerns, hinder the industry’s growth rate.

Growth Influencers

Portability of Drug Delivery Devices: Innovations in drug delivery devices, offering portability and disposability, are driving market growth. Devices like BreatheSuite’s smart inhaler have received FDA clearance. Rise in Active Smoker Population: The increase in the number of active smokers, contributing to the prevalence of COPD, fuels the demand for diagnostic and monitoring devices.

Segmentation

Product Type

Diagnostic Devices: Including spirometers, electrocardiograms, FeNO test analyzers, ABG analyzers, polysomnography devices, peak flow meters, and more. This segment accounted for over 60% in 2021.

Monitoring Devices: Encompassing pulse oximeters, capnographs, asthma monitors, wearable devices, and others.

Encompassing pulse oximeters, capnographs, asthma monitors, wearable devices, and others. Consumables & Accessories: Such as masks, spirometry accessories, pulse oximeter sensors, and more.

Indication

Asthma

COPD

The COPD segment, with a growth rate of 6.29% in 2021, exhibits substantial demand for diagnostic devices.

End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Hospitals and clinics, contributing to over 60% of the market share in 2021, demonstrate the highest growth rate at 8.76%.

Regional Overview

North America: Holds the largest market share of over 25% in 2020, with a revenue of USD 6,696.4 million.

Holds the largest market share of over 25% in 2020, with a revenue of USD 6,696.4 million. Asia Pacific: Experiencing the fastest growth rate of 9.14% due to increasing strategic alliances.

Experiencing the fastest growth rate of 9.14% due to increasing strategic alliances. Middle East & Africa: Also growing substantially due to rising collaborations.

Competitive Landscape

Key players like Vyaire Medical, Smiths Medical, Philips, Masimo Corporation, and more collectively hold around 65% of the market share. Players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers, and expansions for sustained market presence.

Market Insights

The global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market report provides insights into market penetration, development in emerging markets, diversification into untapped geographies, competitive landscape assessment, product development, innovation, pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, and more.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS315

