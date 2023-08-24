Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market [INDUSTRY ANALYSIS] Size, Share Top Key Players, forecast to 2031

The global “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market ” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

The global next generation sequencing market size was valued at $4,533 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $18,565 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2026. Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a novel procedure for sequencing genomes at low costs and high speed with improved efficiency. NGS also known as deep sequencing and parallel sequencing is a technology that has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. It is a high throughput, non-Sanger based sequencing method. Next generation sequencing has made sequencing of genomes very rapid and cost-effective.

Through this method, billions of DNA strands can be sequenced efficiently. Next generation sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes, and analyze various DNA-protein interactions. This technique allows the researcher to focus, study, and interpret deep sequence target regions. Next generation sequencing can be utilized through varied interventions such as oncology, biomarker studies, drug discovery, understanding reproductive health, and personalized genomics.

Technological advancements in sequencing platforms, surge in applications of next generation sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs drive the growth of the global next generation sequencing market. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to next generation sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitation related to next generation sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Furthermore, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The next generation sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into consumables, platforms, and services. The consumables product segment is further bifurcated as sample preparation consumables and other consumables. The sample preparation consumables are further segmented into DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-Tailing & size selection, library preparation & target enrichment, and quality control. The platform NGS product segment is classified into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel System, and other sequencing platforms. The services segment is divided into sequencing services and data management services. The sequencing services is further divided into RNA Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. The data management services further divided into NGS data analysis services, NGS data analysis software & workbenches, and NGS storage, management & cloud computing solutions. Based on application, the market is divided into diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, other applications.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the next generation sequencing market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to higher buying power, availability, and applications that favor the utilization of NGS in this region. There is also an increase in agreements and collaborations between different market players and health centers to promote and utilize NGS in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global next generation sequencing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? The report presents quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2014?2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

? Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

? Illumina, Inc.

? Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

? Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

? Beijing Genomics Institute

? Qiagen N.V.

? 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

? Agilent Technologies, Inc.

? Perkinelmer, Inc.

? Genomatix GmbH

? PierianDx

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

? Eurofins Scientific

? Gatc Biotech AG

? Macrogen, Inc.

? Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

? Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

? DNASTAR, Inc.

? Biomatters Ltd.

? Partek Inc.

? New England Biolabs, Inc.

? Myriad Genetics, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

? By Product

o Consumables

? Sample Preparation Consumables

? DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

? Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

? Quality Control

? Other Consumables

o Platforms

? HiSeq

? MiSeq

? Ion Torrent

? SOLiD

? Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

? Other Sequencing Platforms

o Services

? Sequencing Services

? RNA Sequencing

? Whole Exome Sequencing

? Whole Genome Sequencing

? Targeted Sequencing

? Chip Sequencing

? De Novo Sequencing

? Methyl Sequencing

? Data Management Services

? NGS Data Analysis Services

? NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

? NGS Storage, Management and Cloud Computing Solutions

? By Application

o Diagnostics

o Biomarkers and Cancer

o Reproductive Health

o Personalized Medicine

o Agriculture and Animal Research

o Other Applications

? By Technology

o Sequencing by Synthesis

o Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

o Sequencing by Ligation

o Pyrosequencing

o Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

o Other Technologies

? By End User

o Academic and Clinical Research Centers

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Other End User

? By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? Australia

? India

? South Korea

? Taiwan

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Turkey

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue……

Key Inquiries Addressed in the Report:

• Assessing the Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak:

Investigation into the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market landscape.

• Precise Responses and Strategic Insights:

Our researchers offer precise responses, identifying significant opportunities and emerging investments, while recommending effective market strategies.

The responses encompass comprehensive examination of:

• Current Market Infrastructures:

• Market Opportunities and Challenges:

• Future Growth Potential in Specific Industries:

• Target Geographic and Market Segments, End-User Groups, and Operational Volumes:

• Representative and Value Chain Opportunity Breakdown:

• Market Size and Growth Rate throughout the Forecast Period:

• Primary Market Drivers:

• Key Trends Influencing Market Expansion:

• Barriers to Market Growth:

• Prominent Market Players:

• Thorough SWOT Analysis:

• Threats and Opportunities for Existing Vendors:

• Influential Factors Impacting Different Regions:

• Strategically Focused Initiatives of Top Vendors:

• PESTEL Study across Five Major Market Regions:

The report offers comprehensive insights into import and export, production, earnings, and key players across all examined regions. It covers prominent manufacturers, significant market segments, the global range of available products, historical data, and research objectives. The segmentation analysis based on product type and application is also elaborated upon.

The report succinctly summarizes major studies, market growth rates, competitive landscapes, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators. SWOT analyses of each player profile, along with their products, production, value, capacity, and crucial metrics, are presented in this section.

Personalized Project Report Required?

Any specific business needs that users may have can be shared, and we can modify the report’s scope to suit them. Some typical adjustments that our clients request include the following:

In some cases, the report will need to be adjusted based on where you plan to locate your firm.

The facility’s manufacturing capacity can be modified to meet your needs.

Machine suppliers and costs can be adapted to your needs.

In accordance with your requirements, we may also alter the current scope.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

What are the global trends in the market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in industry? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for market?

What Are Projections of Global Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of market? What are the raw materials used for manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the market? How will the increasing adoption of for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global market worth? What was the value of the market in 2023/2022/2021?

Who are the major players operating in the market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Industry?

