Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2031

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market to Reach USD 19,764 Million in 2028

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10,849 million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 19,764 million Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 9.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Report Ocean revealed that the Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical Market was worth USD 10,849 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 19,764 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The market growth is supported by favorable government policy of localizing the pharmaceutical industry and rapid reforms in the healthcare sector driving the growth rate of the regional pharmaceutical industry Cut-throat competition between major players encourages them to launch improvised and better drugs also aids the growth of the market.

Favorable Government Policy of Localizing Pharmaceutical Industry coupled with Rapid Reforms in Healthcare Sector to Drive Market Growth

Saudi Arabias Vision 2030 to promote the localization of technology of pharmaceutical industries is in line with numerous collaborations taking place within the region to augment the local manufacturing capabilities. Key players are launching new and improved drugs, which can spike the market’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, Celltrion Inc., a South Korean pharmaceutical company, launched its breast and gastric cancer biosimilar drug ‘Herzuma’ in Iraq. The drug was also launched in Jordan, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco. These factors contribute to accelerating the growth rate of Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Drug Type

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

By Product Type

Prescription drugs

Over the Counter Drugs

By Application

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Anti-infective

Metabolic Disorder

Central Nervous System

Gastrointestinal

Respiratory

Hematology

Others (Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Nutraceutical, Dental, and Veterinarian)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

The readers will obtain knowledge of the forthcoming goods and associated advancements in the industry.

The study outlines the key strategic actions taken by the major players operating in the market.

