Semiconductor Memory Market Update 3 Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

Global Semiconductor Memory Market is valued at approximately USD 101.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 5.90% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Semiconductor memory refers to a type of electronic memory that is implemented using semiconductor devices, such as transistors. It is a crucial component of modern computing systems, including computers, smartphones, and other electronic devices. Semiconductor memory stores digital information in the form of binary data (0s and 1s) and provides fast access to this data for read and write operations.
It is commonly used to store program instructions, data, and other information that needs to be accessed quickly by the central processing unit (CPU) of a computer. Moreover, the growing electronics market and increasing frontier technology market are anticipated as the market drivers. Furthermore, increasing data centre facilities and growing concerned towards automation emerged as growth opportunities in the market during the forecasted year 2023-2030.
Major market player included in this report are:
Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.
Micron Technology Inc.
Macronix International Co., Ltd
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
SK Hynix Inc.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
Texas Instruments Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
Competitive Scenario
Recent Developments in the Market:
In October 2021, Micron Technology, a memory manufacturer based in the United States, announced plans to invest over USD 150 billion globally in the next ten years. This investment focuses on advanced memory manufacturing, research, and development, with the possibility of expanding their fabrication facilities within the United States.
In December 2021, Micron Technology revealed an expanded business partnership with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which enables Micron to ensure a stable supply for mobile, automotive, and crucial customers in the foreseeable future.
By Type:
Static Random-Access Memory
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory
Dynamic Random-Access Memory
Flash Read-Only Memory
Others
By Application:
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunication
Automotive
Industrial
Aerospace & Defence
Medical
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
