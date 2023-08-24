Semiconductor Memory Market Update 3 Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Semiconductor Memory market, which will provide all the most recent market trends. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period. Additionally, the ongoing technological developments and mechanical innovations are justified by the growing need for this service or administration.

Global Semiconductor Memory Market is valued at approximately USD 101.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 5.90% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Semiconductor memory refers to a type of electronic memory that is implemented using semiconductor devices, such as transistors. It is a crucial component of modern computing systems, including computers, smartphones, and other electronic devices. Semiconductor memory stores digital information in the form of binary data (0s and 1s) and provides fast access to this data for read and write operations.

It is commonly used to store program instructions, data, and other information that needs to be accessed quickly by the central processing unit (CPU) of a computer. Moreover, the growing electronics market and increasing frontier technology market are anticipated as the market drivers. Furthermore, increasing data centre facilities and growing concerned towards automation emerged as growth opportunities in the market during the forecasted year 2023-2030.

Major market player included in this report are:

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Macronix International Co., Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

SK Hynix Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, Micron Technology, a memory manufacturer based in the United States, announced plans to invest over USD 150 billion globally in the next ten years. This investment focuses on advanced memory manufacturing, research, and development, with the possibility of expanding their fabrication facilities within the United States.

In December 2021, Micron Technology revealed an expanded business partnership with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which enables Micron to ensure a stable supply for mobile, automotive, and crucial customers in the foreseeable future.

By Type:

Static Random-Access Memory

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Flash Read-Only Memory

Others

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defence

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

