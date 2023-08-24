Thyristor Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Thyristor market, which will provide all the most recent market trends. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period. Additionally, the ongoing technological developments and mechanical innovations are justified by the growing need for this service or administration.

Global Thyristor Market is valued at approximately USD 5.36 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Thyristor is an electronic switch used in power control and regulation, allowing current flow in one direction until turned off. It is widely used in power electronics and industrial applications. The Thyristor Market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing use of electric vehicles and rising demand for consumer electronics. Moreover, increasing use of electric vehicles drives the demand for thyristors in EV charging infrastructure and electric drivetrains, rising the demand of thyristor market.

The research report will also include a slice of the action for important partners in their role as global scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis.

Major market player included in this report are:

Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

Analog Devices, Inc

Eaton Corporation Plc

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Honeywell International Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Schneider Electric Se

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Siemens AG

Competitive Scenario

An association market share analysis is included in the market studies to provide a more thorough picture of the important business players. Additionally, the reports cover important market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, innovation launches, agreements, associations, cooperative efforts and joint ventures, innovative work, and the geographic expansion of key market players on a global and regional scale. The market study also incorporates a valuable example and a product portfolio analysis of different associations by region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2020, A new thyristor and thyristor-diode module with higher power density, the 3-700-18-A2, was introduced by Proton-Electrotex. This module is based on the 3-540-18-2 predecessor. By updating the semiconductor component and making just minor changes to other design features, a greater power density was attained. In particular, a new topology was used in the design of the module to improve the diffusion profile, reduce the thickness of the diffusion element, and increase the active cathode area by 10%.

In May 2021, Bipolar Thyristor power modules with reduced power loss capabilities and industry-standard housings were introduced by Hitachi. It gives a high degree of reliability & performance while operating at the greatest temperatures. In the manufacturing sector, these transistors are frequently employed to increase efficiency and decrease power loss.

By Power Rating:

500 MW

500 MW-1000 MW

1000 MW

By End-User Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication & Networking

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

