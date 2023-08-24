Tainan tops list of new Bib Gourmand restaurants in Michelin Guide Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of the release of the Michelin Guide Taiwan 2023, Michelin announced the Taiwanese eateries that were awarded a Bib Gourmand on Wednesday (Aug. 23), with Tainan topping the list for most newly added establishments.

Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award recognizes restaurants or street stalls that offer good food at a reasonable price. In this year’s guide, 139 establishments in four cities were given a Bib Gourmand: Taipei (45), Taichung (31), Tainan (36), and Kaohsiung (27).

Out of the 139, 26 places were newly awarded with a Bib Gourmand. Tainan led the four cities with 10 new eateries, followed by nine in Kaohsiung, four in Taichung, and three in Taipei.

Seven Tainan spots were chosen for “their small eats specialties,” including A Wen Rice Cake (阿文米粿), Cigu Yang Ke Yuan Chia (七股養蚵園家), Hao Nung Chia Migao (好農家米糕), Hsi Lo Tien Beef Soup (西羅殿牛肉湯), Huang Chia Shrimp Roll (黃家蝦捲), San Hao Yi Kung Tao Angelica Duck (三好一公道當歸鴨), and Xie Shopkeeper (謝掌櫃). Meanwhile, seafood restaurant Black-faced Spoonbill Canteen (黑琵食堂) and two noodle shops, Cheng Shi (誠實鍋燒意麵) and Jai Mi Ba (吃麵吧) were also given the Bib Gourmand distinction.

Michelin noted that the 139 Bib Gourmand establishments represent over 20 types of cuisines. “This sixth edition of the Michelin Guide in Taiwan clearly celebrated the diversity and maturity of the destination, as well as its ability to embrace both innovation and tradition,” said International Director of the Michelin Guide Gwendal Poullennec.

Poullennec noted how impressed its inspectors were by the variety of Taiwanese small eats and traditional dishes in Tainan and Kaohsiung. The full list of restaurants for the Michelin Guide Taiwan 2023 will be released on Aug. 31 during a ceremony in Taipei.