Taipei woos Malaysian travelers with gift pack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has launched a campaign to lure tourists from Malaysia featuring offers from culinary delights to wedding photography.

Titled “Undiscovered Taipei,” the initiative includes a networking event on Tuesday (Aug. 22) in Kuala Lumpur for travel agencies from the two countries. Taipei is looking to attract Chinese communities and Muslims in Malaysia.

The city’s Department of Information and Tourism joined hands with China Airlines (CAL) and local businesses to provide a “travel gift pack” for those from the Southeast Asian country. Malaysians who book a CAL flight from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 will receive a limited-edition gift bag, said the tourism agency.

The goodie bag contains passes for Taipei Metro, Maokong Gondola, Taipei Sightseeing Bus, and Taipei Children’s Amusement Park. Also included are a variety of vouchers that can be redeemed for afternoon tea experiences, pineapple sets, accommodation coupons, and wedding photography packages.

What’s more, those showing their passports will be able to enjoy a 10% discount at about 20 beef noodle restaurants and extra photos for a wedding shoot package at Ivy Bride, a wedding service provider in Zhongzheng District.

Taiwan saw 200,000 visitors from Malaysia in the first six months of this year and hopes to hit the 400,000 mark by the end of 2023, according to Abe Chow (周士弼), director at the Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s Kuala Lumpur office.

Malaysia has emerged as the fifth biggest source of international visitors for Taipei. Taipei has also taken measures to increase its appeal as a destination for Muslims, according to the city’s travel agency.



A man holds a pineapple gift set. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)



Taipei promotes tourism in Malaysia. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)