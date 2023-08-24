US green lights US$500 million arms package to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department on Wednesday (Aug. 23) approved the possible sale of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and equipment for approximately US$500 million (NT$ 15.91 billion).

The arms package includes Infrared Search and Track systems, integration and test support and equipment, aircraft and munitions support and support equipment, and other relevant parts and logistic support, according to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) press release.

IRST systems enable F-16s to detect and track multiple airborne targets under any weather conditions.

The proposed sale comes as Taiwan awaits delivery of 66 F-16Vs it purchased from the U.S. in 2020. Once it receives all of them, it will have the largest F-16 fleet in the region.

A repair hub, built by Lockheed Martin Corp. and Taiwan’s Aerospace Industrial Development Corp., was unveiled in 2020 and will provide all jet maintenance for the nation’s F-16s.

The proposed deal will help Taiwan’s efforts to modernize its military and maintain “a credible defensive capability,” DSCA said. It will also help improve Taiwan’s security and aid in maintaining regional political stability, military balance, and economic progress, the agency added.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out in a press release that this is the 11th arms sale under the Biden administration. "This consistent practice of normalized arms sales to Taiwan reflects the United States' strong commitment to addressing Taiwan's defense needs," the ministry said.