TechCreate Establishes Dominance In Cybersecurity Market Through Strategic Partnerships And Achievements

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 24 August 2024 - TechCreate, a trusted proprietary Payment and Managed Services Provider solidifies its market position through a series of strategic partnerships and industry accolades.





Showcasing its solutions at Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2023, TechCreate Group CEO Lim Heng Hai said, "We have secured the exclusive vendor partnership with the prestigious Korea Advanced Information Security Solutions (KAISS) consortium with aims to deliver comprehensive Korean cybersecurity solutions to a global audience. This milestone highlights our industry presence and ability to form strategic alliances for our competitive advantage." KAISS includes SecuLetter, NETAND, and Somansa, with more joining soon.



Responding to YB Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications and Digital's statement when launching CyberDSA 2023 that Malaysia is facing a shortfall of 12,000 cybersecurity experts, Ronald Vong, Group Chief Commercial Officer of TechCreate said, "We are proud to have been recognized as one of the most innovative cybersecurity educators heralding the ministry's call to fill the cybersecurity knowledge workers gap." TechCreate was presented the Cyber Security Education Innovation of the Year award by YB Fahmi Fadzil at the Malaysia Cyber Security Awards 2023 by CyberSecurity Malaysia. Last month, they won the Excellent Cybersecurity Solutions Provider and Excellent Bank Payment Gateway Provider awards.



"We are pleased to recognize TechCreate for their achievements in cybersecurity. The industry greatly benefits from the presence of outstanding enterprises like them, as they contribute to raising the standards within the sector," stated Dato' Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia. He emphasized the increasing complexity of the cyber landscape as projected by the 2023 Global Cybersecurity Outlook. "It is of utmost importance for organizations to proactively address this complexity to establish a robust long-term cyber resilience framework and ensure uninterrupted business operations. As such, organizations should implement strategic cybersecurity measures to mitigate the impact of cyber-attacks, with a strong focus on response and recovery strategies."



TechCreate's influence extends to community contribution with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) for Academic, Research, and Development collaboration. Vice-Chancellor of UTHM, PROF. Ir. Ts. Dr. Ruzairi Abdul Rahim, said, "Together, we will nurture the next generation of cybersecurity experts while fostering an environment of shared learning and innovation. By bridging academia and industry, we aim to produce employment-ready graduates."



Visit https://techcreate.my.



