Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Hungary hosts track and field world championships, a major sports event

By Associated Press
2023/08/24 07:05
Kendra Harrison, of the United States, 3rd right, competes in a women's 100-meter hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, H...
Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal for the women's 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships, i...
Cristian Napoles, of Cuba, reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Men's triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, ...
Noah Lyles, of the United States, leaps into the air before starting in the men's 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapes...
Ama Pipi, of Great Britain, starts a Women's 400-meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023...
Alexis Holmes, of the United States, anchors her team to the gold medal as Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, falls near the finish, in the final of the 4...
Anna Hall, of the United States, makes an attempt in the heptathlon shot put during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, ...
Gudaf Tsegay, of Ethiopia, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 10000-meters during the World Athletics Championships i...
Noah Lyles, of the United States, crosses the finish line first in lane six to win the men's 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships...
Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Bud...
Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, left, and Megan Tapper, of Jamaica compete in a Women's 100-meters hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in B...
Lucas Carvalho, of Brazil, gets ready to compete in the men's 400-meters heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, A...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, wears a crown as she celebrates winning the gold medal in the heptathlon during the World Athletics Champ...
Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, celebrates winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 10000-meters during the World Athletics Championships in Buda...
Wojciech Nowicki, of Poland, prepares for an attempt in the men's hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Su...
Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, falls as she approaches the finish line, leaving Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, a stream of blood on her leg, to win the g...
Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, makes an attempt in the women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hunga...
Leonardo Fabbri, of Italy, competes in the men's shot put qualification round, during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday...
Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, left, Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, center, and Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, celebrate during the World Athletics Champi...
Marija Vucenovic, of Serbia, rests in the shade between attempts in the Women's javelin throw qualification during the World Athletics Championships i...
Claudine Vita, of Germany, makes an attempt in the women's discus throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, ...
Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, limbers-up as she prepares to compete in the heptathlon high jump during the World Athletics Championships in Bu...
Grant Holloway, of the United States, cross the line to win the gold medal in the men's 110-meters hurdles final during the World Athletics Championsh...
Esraa Owis, of Egypt, makes an attempt in the women's long jump during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023...
Rasheed Broadbell, of Jamaica, falls after hitting a hurdle in the men's 110-meters hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest,...
Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes in the heptathlon long jump during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug....
Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, competes in a women's 400-meter hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug...
Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, reacts after winning the silver medal in the women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championshi...
Gold medal winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, top, greets silver medalist Anna Hall, of the United States, after finishing the heptat...
Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, left, competes in the Men's 3000-meter steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hunga...
Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's high jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest...

Kendra Harrison, of the United States, 3rd right, competes in a women's 100-meter hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, H...

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal for the women's 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships, i...

Cristian Napoles, of Cuba, reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Men's triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, ...

Noah Lyles, of the United States, leaps into the air before starting in the men's 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapes...

Ama Pipi, of Great Britain, starts a Women's 400-meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023...

Alexis Holmes, of the United States, anchors her team to the gold medal as Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, falls near the finish, in the final of the 4...

Anna Hall, of the United States, makes an attempt in the heptathlon shot put during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, ...

Gudaf Tsegay, of Ethiopia, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 10000-meters during the World Athletics Championships i...

Noah Lyles, of the United States, crosses the finish line first in lane six to win the men's 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships...

Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Bud...

Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, left, and Megan Tapper, of Jamaica compete in a Women's 100-meters hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in B...

Lucas Carvalho, of Brazil, gets ready to compete in the men's 400-meters heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, A...

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, wears a crown as she celebrates winning the gold medal in the heptathlon during the World Athletics Champ...

Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, celebrates winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 10000-meters during the World Athletics Championships in Buda...

Wojciech Nowicki, of Poland, prepares for an attempt in the men's hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Su...

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, falls as she approaches the finish line, leaving Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, a stream of blood on her leg, to win the g...

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, makes an attempt in the women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hunga...

Leonardo Fabbri, of Italy, competes in the men's shot put qualification round, during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday...

Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, left, Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, center, and Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, celebrate during the World Athletics Champi...

Marija Vucenovic, of Serbia, rests in the shade between attempts in the Women's javelin throw qualification during the World Athletics Championships i...

Claudine Vita, of Germany, makes an attempt in the women's discus throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, ...

Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, limbers-up as she prepares to compete in the heptathlon high jump during the World Athletics Championships in Bu...

Grant Holloway, of the United States, cross the line to win the gold medal in the men's 110-meters hurdles final during the World Athletics Championsh...

Esraa Owis, of Egypt, makes an attempt in the women's long jump during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023...

Rasheed Broadbell, of Jamaica, falls after hitting a hurdle in the men's 110-meters hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest,...

Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes in the heptathlon long jump during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug....

Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, competes in a women's 400-meter hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug...

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, reacts after winning the silver medal in the women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championshi...

Gold medal winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, top, greets silver medalist Anna Hall, of the United States, after finishing the heptat...

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, left, competes in the Men's 3000-meter steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hunga...

Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's high jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest...

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Millions of viewers around the world turned their focus to Hungary this month to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships as the country's capital of Budapest stepped on the global stage to deliver a major international sports event.

At a cost of nearly $700 million, the city's sparkling National Athletics Center, on the left bank of the Danube River, is hosting more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries.

Here are some of the best AP images from the first few days of the nine-day track and field event that wraps up on Sunday.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/