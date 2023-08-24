AP PHOTOS: Hungary hosts track and field world championships, a major sports event

Alexis Holmes, of the United States, anchors her team to the gold medal as Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, falls near the finish, in the final of the 4... Alexis Holmes, of the United States, anchors her team to the gold medal as Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, falls near the finish, in the final of the 4x400-meters mixed relay during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)