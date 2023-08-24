Jack Flaherty scratched from start for Orioles against Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jack Flaherty was scratched from his start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays because he didn’t “quite feel right” following his last appearance.

He declined to elaborate as to whether those issues were mechanical or physical.

However, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Flaherty was dealing with “general soreness” and the club believed it was prudent to skip his start.

“It was decided yesterday pregame to just give him a little extra time,” Hyde said. “In his catch-play yesterday, there was a little bit of soreness so we just wanted to give him a little bit of a break.”

Dean Kremer was moved up a day to replace Flaherty, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1. Kremer was pitching on six days’ rest following his last start in San Diego on Aug. 16.

Since joining the Orioles, Flaherty is 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over three starts (14 innings). He has struck out 19 batters with eight walks.

He has allowed 10 runs over his past two starts (eight innings) since he was charged with just one run in his Baltimore debut against Toronto.

In his last start, Flaherty allowed seven runs, and four hits, including a grand slam to Gary Sanchez, over just three innings in a 10-3 loss to the Padres on Aug. 15.

“Sometimes you don’t bounce back the way you want to,” Flaherty said. “You just try to make the right decision by making sure you feel right.”

Flaherty, 27, went 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA this year for the last-place Cardinals before being traded to Baltimore. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

Flaherty was also unsure when he’ll make his next start for the Orioles, who acquired him for three minor leaguers — infielder César Prieto, left-hander Drew Rom and right-hander Zack Showalter.

“Throwing yesterday, just didn’t quite feel like you quite bounced back, and sometimes those are hard decisions to make, especially when you want to take the ball every time out," Flaherty said. "Just one of those things.”

Hyde has not named a starter for Thursday’s finale against Toronto.

The Orioles also made three other roster moves with their bullpen. Right-hander Mike Baumann, who allowed three runs in the 10th inning Tuesday, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Left-hander Keegan Akin (lower back discomfort) was transferred to the 60-day IL and right-hander Austin Voth (right elbow discomfort) was reinstated from the 60-day IL.

