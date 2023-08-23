Alexa
Taiwan's National Communications Commission fines TV station over allegations

Anchor failed to provide evidence of campaign to help suspect in double police killing

  104
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/23 20:48
Lin Hsin-wu (second right) after his arrest in Aug. 2022. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Communications Commission (NCC) fined ERA TV NT$200,000 (US$6,250) Wednesday (Aug. 23) for failing to check allegations against opponents of capital punishment in connection with a double police homicide suspect.

During a popular evening news show on Aug. 24 last year, star anchor Catherine Chang (張雅琴) accused the Taiwan Alliance to End the Death Penalty (TAEDP) of having drawn up a script to prevent the death sentence for a man accused of killing two police officers, per CNA. However, she had failed to check sources and do the necessary research to corroborate her allegations, thus harming the public interest, the NCC said Wednesday.

Lin Hsin-wu (林信吾), 46, was believed to have stolen a motorcycle in Tainan City when two police officers chased him. After they stopped him, a struggle ensued, with Lin fatally stabbing both officers.

On her show two days later, Chang alleged the campaigners had formed a taskforce to help Lin. They said that Lin had been drinking and had been provoked into a rage by the police using pepper spray against him, thus potentially helping him evade a death sentence.

In addition to the fine, the NCC also demanded ERA TV hold an ethics committee meeting to discuss the case, and publish the contents online. The TV station said it had not yet received official notification from the NCC.

The supervisory body also discussed four other cases Wednesday, all involving an inadequate separation between programs and commercials.

The Eleven Sports 1 channel received warnings for LP showing trailers for the Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun: Maverick” and tea commercials during two separate baseball games. The NCC fined news station TVBS NT$600,000 for broadcasting a commercial for a fruit juice during an interview with the brand’s representative.

TVBS Entertainment Channel was fined the same amount for having a program guest share their experiences with the product of a sponsor in a clear example of promotion, the NCC said. The media supervisory body demanded TVBS present a plan to improve its relevant practices.
