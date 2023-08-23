Cell Therapy Market [2023-2031] Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation

The “Global Cell Therapy Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global cell therapy market size was US$ 7.88 billion in 2021. The global cell therapy market is forecast to grow to US$ 22.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In cell therapy, healthy cells are introduced to the patient’s body. In this therapy, new cells replace the diseased or missing cells.

The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The Cell Therapy industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cell therapy is getting substantial traction due to the rising prevalence of diseases. In addition to that, the development of precision medicine and growing advancements in cellular therapies leading to high efficiency will fuel the growth of the cell therapy market.

The establishment of efficient stem cell banking facilities will benefit the cell therapy market. Furthermore, technological advancements in the market are expected to surge the demand for cell therapies in the coming years.

The growing range of clinical studies aiming at unveiling the new potential of cellular therapies will boost industry growth. Stem cells are expected to fulfil the unmet demand of the pharmaceutical industry, biotech entities, and doctors. Furthermore, it is expected to help professionals in proper disease management, which will escalate the industry growth during the forecast period. For instance, Lonza (Switzerland) inked a pact with IsoPlexis (USA) in 2020 with the aim to develop the next generation of precision cell therapy.

Government and private funding aiming at amplifying clinical trials will benefit the market. On the contrary, ethical concerns associated with cell therapies may limit the industry’s growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

MEDIPOST

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

PHARMICELL Co., Ltd

Tameika Cell Technologies, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Cell Therapy industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Cell Therapy industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Cell Therapy output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Cell Therapy output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Cell Therapy market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Cell Therapy market.

Market Segmentation

The global cell therapy market segmentation focuses on Use, Therapy, and Region.

By Use-Type Outlook

Clinical-use Therapeutic Area Malignancies Musculoskeletal Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Dermatology Others

Cell Type Stem Cell Therapies BM, Blood, & Umbilical cord-derived Stem Cells Adipose-derived cells Others Non-stem Cell Therapies

Research-use

By Therapy Type Outlook

Allogenic Therapies

Autologous Therapies

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

