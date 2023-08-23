Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market [2023-2031] Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis

The “Global Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market size was US$ 161.8 billion in 2021. The global fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market is forecast to grow to US$ 418.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites offer high flexibility as they are lightweight and corrosion-resistant. In addition, they possess high strength. These composites find wide applications in aerospace, automobile, and civil industries.

The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing industrialization is the primary factor driving the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market forward. In addition, the amplifying rate of population growth and the growing number of construction activities will fuel the growth of the global fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market during the forecast period.

Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites find wide applications in automotive, aerospace, electronics, defense, and other industries. Thus, all of these growing industries will drive the growth of the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market during the study period. In addition, growing disposable income and rising employment rate will also prompt the growth of the global fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market during the study period.

Strict government regulation associated with the use of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period. On the contrary, innovative strategies by industry players are expected to benefit the market in the coming years. For instance, Teijin and Safran signed a deal to purchase high-performance composite materials in 2020.

Competitors in the Market

American Grating, LLC

Engineered Composites Ltd

American Fiberglass Rebar

TUF-BAR

FRP Composites Inc.

Ten Cate NV

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc.

SGL Group

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites market.

Market Segmentation

The global fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market segmentation focuses on Fiber, Application, and Region.

By Fiber Type Outlook

Glass FRP

Carbon FRP

Basalt FRP

Aramid FRP

Others

By Application Outlook

Automotive

Construction

Electronic

Defense

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

