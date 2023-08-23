Architectural, Engineering, and Construction Market [2023-2031] Research – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis

The “Global Architectural, Engineering, and Construction Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global architectural, engineering and construction market size was US$ 7,794.0 million in 2021. The global architectural, engineering, and construction market size is forecast to reach US$ 17,590.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A wide variety of real estate companies, construction firms, surveyors, interior designers, and mechanical & electrical piping engineers utilize architecture, engineering, and construction software for effective project cycle management. One of the primary goals of architecture, engineering, and construction software is to improve project performance and outcomes. Construction managers benefit from AEC’s assistance in gathering data and information from various disciplines and communicating more efficiently. Increased construction productivity, improved data transmission, and coordination among numerous stakeholders, architects, and construction supervisors to give AEC users a competitive advantage.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Architectural, Engineering, and Construction corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Architectural, Engineering, and Construction industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include rising infrastructure projects due to rapid urbanization and growing productivity through the exchange of knowledge.

The increased initial cost of implementing AEC software and insufficiently skilled workers may slow down the overall market growth.

Growing adoption of AR and VR in the construction industry and increasing implementation of IoT in numerous construction projects are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global architectural, engineering, and construction market are:

Ansys Incorporated

Aveva Group Plc

Bentley System, Inc

Autodesk Inc.

Hexagon AB

Innovaya,

Nemetschek

Newforma

Dassault Systemes

Trimble, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Architectural, Engineering, and Construction output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Architectural, Engineering, and Construction output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Architectural, Engineering, and Construction market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Architectural, Engineering, and Construction market.

Scope of the Report

The global architectural, engineering, and construction market segmentation focus on Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Service

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation based on End-Users

Construction & Architecture Companies

Education

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

