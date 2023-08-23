Commercial Greenhouse Market [2023-2031] Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation

The “Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global commercial greenhouse market size was US$ 2,158.5 million in 2021. The global commercial greenhouse market size is forecast to reach US$ 3,492.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Commercial greenhouse provides its customers with highly controlled and stable growing conditions facilitative to flowers, vegetables, fruits, and transplants for planting. It allows steadfast growth of greenhouse plants despite the local climate, soil, or topography challenges. Commercial greenhouses usually cultivate large quantities of plants for consumers. Greenhouse farming provides a greater degree of control over the environment in which crops grow. It is possible to have a good yield if producers manage the temperature, irrigation process, air humidity, and light efficiently.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Commercial Greenhouse corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Commercial Greenhouse industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The factors such as declining arable land, climate changes, growing demand for food, and advantages derived from the greenhouse cultivation of crops, are popularizing and promoting the greenhouse installation, thereby driving the global market growth.

Factors such as increased initial setup prices and a dearth of technical expertise among farmers may slow down the overall market’s growth.

Commercial greenhouses have a greater yield than traditional farming methods and the decreasing arable land per capita fuels the global market’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global commercial greenhouse market are:

Richel Greenhouse

Argus Control Systems

Heliospectra AB

Rough Brothers Inc.

Logiqs BV

Lumigrow, Inc

Certhon

Hort Americas

Agra Tech, Inc.

Nexus corporation

Poly-Tex, Inc.

Stuppy Greenhouse

The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd

Omni Structures International

Europrogress

DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Commercial Greenhouse industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Commercial Greenhouse industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Commercial Greenhouse output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Commercial Greenhouse output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Commercial Greenhouse market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Commercial Greenhouse market.

Scope of the Report

The global commercial greenhouse market segmentation focuses on Equipment Type, Crop Type, Greenhouse Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Equipment Type

Heating systems

Cooling systems

Other Equipment Types

Segmentation based on Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Other Crop Types

Segmentation based on Greenhouse Type

Glass Greenhouses

Plastic Greenhouses

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

